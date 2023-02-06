ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Main Line Media News

Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury

NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown

An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies

READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
Mercury

Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant

Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
WYOMISSING, PA

