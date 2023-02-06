Read full article on original website
Main Line Media News
Verdict: Jury convicts Pottstown man of third-degree murder in fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A jury convicted a Pottstown man of a homicide charge, finding he acted with malice when he fatally shot another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. Gerald Scott Ramos,...
Main Line Media News
Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury
NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
NBC Philadelphia
Arrest Made in Murder of Montgomery County Mom Jennifer Brown
An arrest has been made in the killing of Jennifer Brown, the Montgomery County mom whose body was found in a shallow grave earlier this year. As first reported by NBC10's Deanna Durante that Blair Watts -- Brown's former business partner -- has been charged with murder and related offenses in Montgomery County after he appeared in a Chester County court Thursday morning on an unrelated manner.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man testifies he was hearing ‘voices’ at time of fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man told a jury that he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to a December 2021 evening when he fatally shot a borough man who was seated in a vehicle near his home, a man he believed had nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
Philadelphia police officer shot in West Philadelphia, 3 suspects in custody
The third suspect, who police say was the alleged shooter, was arrested in Southwest Philadelphia. He has been identified as 45-year-old Eric Haynes of Darby, Pa.
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
Shooting victim found in Route 412 crash dies by suicide, coroner rules
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A man found shot in a crashed car on Route 412 has died and the Lehigh County coroner ruled he died...
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police continue their investigation into a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred on January 30th in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex. Officers have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Howell of Philadelphia. Howell was taken into custody in Pennsylvania during a separate investigation and is awaiting extradition to Delaware at this time.
fox29.com
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Troopers release identity of 1 dead after Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was pronounced dead after the coroner responded to the scene of a Lancaster County car crash last night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the first call to police came in at 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 8. The crash reportedly occurred along Lancaster...
Police find shooting victim in Hunting Park, believe he was dropped off
Philadelphia police found a shooting victim on Old York Road near the Roosevelt Boulevard. They believe he was dropped off at that location.
Police looking for 3 suspects in Palmer Twp. armed robbery and assault (VIDEO)
Palmer Township police are looking for three people they say attacked a man in his township driveway and then stole his car. The armed robbery was reported at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of York Place near Old Orchard Park. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was sitting in...
Philly woman pleads guilty, gets 18 months under house arrest for assaulting trans woman
A Philadelphia woman charged with attacking a transgender woman in her Point Breeze home 2 ½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hate crime charges and will now spend about a year and half under house arrest.
Mercury
Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant
Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
Bethlehem Township man found not guilty of murder in shotgun killing
A Northampton County jury acquitted a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man of all charges for killing his neighbor with a shotgun. Joshua Leone sobbed as jurors read their verdict Tuesday, finding him not guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter on Tuesday just after noon. Defense attorney Robert Goldman said...
