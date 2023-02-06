Read full article on original website
‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical
La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate. The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey in Talks Amid Report of Kevin Costner's Uncertain Future'Dexter,' 'Billions' Spinoffs in the Works as Showtime Doubles Down on Franchise PlanMatthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series Bartlett...
EFM Hot Package: Steve Coogan Stars In Peter Cattaneo-Helmed ‘The Penguin Lessons’
EXCLUSIVE: Steve Coogan is set to star in The Penguin Lessons, with The Full Monty’s Peter Cattaneo to direct the Jeff Pope-scripted adaptation of the Tom Michell nonfiction bestseller. The management/production company 42 partners Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh will produce alongside Robert Walak. Rocket Science is handling international sales and will introduce the film at the European Film Market, with CAA Media Finance repping U.S. distribution rights. The Penguin Lessons is the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who went to work in a school in Argentina in 1976. Expecting an easy ride, he discovered instead a complicated and divided nation –...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
startattle.com
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 11) trailer, release date
Sheldon learns the university is building a database without him. Also, Mary takes care of a bedridden Mandy and Meemaw. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. This episode was directed by Alex Reid. The teleplay was written by Steven Holland, Jeremy Howe, and Marie Cheng, from a story by Steve Molaro, Eric Kaplan, and Nadiya Chettiar.
‘Ant-Man’ Star Hannah John-Kamen & ‘Son’s Of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi To Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Rachel’ — EFM
EXCLUSIVE: Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man And The Wasp) and Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) are set to star in the sci-fi thriller Rachel, which Highland Film Group is launching for next week’s EFM. The film will follow new mother Rachel (John-Kamen) who seemingly has the perfect life except she doesn’t recall the recent birth of her baby boy or even being pregnant. Her cookie-cutter husband Stephen (Rossi) deflects her probing questions as strange neighbors begin stalking her. Flooded with memories of an 11-year-old girl who seemed to be her daughter, the film will chart how Rachel’s perfectly constructed world begins to tear...
CBS Orders Pilots For ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Starring Carrie Preston & ‘Matlock’ Reboot With Kathy Bates, Writers Rooms For ‘The Pact’ & ‘Watson’
The decline in broadcast pilots continues. CBS has ordered its fewest drama pilots ever in a pilot season: two. Also part of a trend, both are based on IP from established auspices and big-name talent already attached — Robert and Michelle King’s Elsbeth starring Carrie Preston, a police procedural spinoff of the Kings’ The Good Wife/Good Fight universe, and Matlock, a gender-swap reboot of the classic legal drama starring Kathy Bates, from Jennie Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen. Along with the two pilot orders for the 2023-24 season, CBS also ordered writers rooms for two medical drama projects —...
Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis To Star In & EP Patricia Cornwell’s ‘Kay Scarpetta’ TV Series At Amazon From Liz Sarnoff & Blumhouse
EXCLUSIVE: Patricia Cornwell’s Kay Scarpetta books have completed their long journey to the screen with a blockbuster TV series starring Oscar winner Nicole Kidman in the title role and Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis as the famous forensic pathologist’s sister Dorothy, I have learned. Kidman is executive producing through Blossom Films and Curtis through Comet Pictures the drama, from writer-showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry) and Blumhouse Television, which I hear is nearing a two-season straight-to-series order at Prime Video. A rep for the streamer declined comment as deals for the project, to be produced by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse, are still...
Collider
New Coming-of-Age Series 'Saturdays' Sets Disney Channel Release Date [Exclusive]
After announcing in 2022 that a new and exciting family and sports series is going to debut in its linear programming, Disney Channel is now letting us know when we can expect to see the upcoming Saturdays in our screens. The Mickey Mouse network let Collider reveal when the new series is going to premiere, and we can now share with you the exclusive teaser with the release date for the first two episodes. They will air on a… Friday, which may seem like a missed opportunity given the show’s title, but it makes sense audience-wise.
hypebeast.com
HBO's 'The Idol' To Reportedly Premiere in June 2023
A new report is claiming that HBO‘s upcoming series, The Idol, will be premiering this June. According to Naver, the news was confirmed by a representative for HBO Max, who told foreign media that the release will be in June. The Idol was created by The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, and will star The Weeknd as Tedros, a self-help guru and cult leader who becomes the love interest of Lily-Rose Depp‘s Jocelyn, a young and upcoming pop idol who tries to reclaim her title after suffering a nervous breakdown. “The Idol, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol,” the official synopsis reads.
Popculture
'The Goldbergs' Alum Returning in Upcoming Episode
A familiar face is making their way back to The Goldbergs. TV Line reported that AJ Michalka's Lainey is coming back to the ABC comedy. She will reprise her role as Lainey Lewis, Barry's ex-fiancée, in the Feb. 22 episode of The Goldbergs. Lainey is going back to her...
hypebeast.com
A24's 'The Backrooms' Horror Film Will Be Directed by a 17-Year-Old During Summer Break
Adding to its exciting upcoming lineup, independent entertainment company A24 is now gearing up to deliver The Backrooms. In closer partnership with James Wan’s Atomic Monster, director Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps, and Chernin Entertainment, the film builds on the Internet’s unrelenting obsession with creepypasta. The Backrooms will...
Andrew Scott & Others Join Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’ With Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has added four to its action-comedy Back in Action, with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. The newest actors to sign on are BAFTA winners Andrew Scott (Catherine Called Birdy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), McKenna Roberts (Euphoria) and Rylan Jackson (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). Details as to the storyline and characters of Diaz’s first feature since 2014’s Annie are under wraps. But Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are also aboard for roles, as previously announced. Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from his script written with Neighbors‘ Brendan O’Brien. Producers are Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett...
hypebeast.com
Michael Jackson Estate Reportedly Approaching $800M to $900M USD Sale of Music Catalog
The estate of Michael Jackson is reportedly closing in on a $800 million USD to $900 million USD deal to sell half of its share in the late artist’s catalog. According to Variety, Sony and a potential financial partner are currently discussing the possible acquisition of 50% of the estate’s interests in the artist’s publishing, recorded music revenues, the MJ: The Musical show on Broadway, the forthcoming Michael biopic and others. It remains unclear who the financial partner is, but regardless of the party, this will mark the most expensive acquisition in the music catalog market yet as Jackson’s Thriller is one of the two highest-selling albums of all time, and was also the first to ever receive a 30-time platinum certification.
‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot In The Works With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese & Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment
Basil Fawlty is back. A reboot of John Cleese’s British comedy sensation Fawlty Towers is in the works and Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment is developing. More than 40 years after the second and final season drew to a close, Monty Python star Cleese is set to write and star alongside daughter Camilla Cleese, in news that will bring joy to a generation of British comedy fans. The new series will explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps but the development will bring the story forward to explore...
hypebeast.com
PLEASURES' Latest Collaboration Celebrates Blur's Indisputable Legacy
Ahead of Blur‘s highly anticipated live return with two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium this summer, PLEASURES has come together with the iconic band for a limited-edition collection. Inspired by Blur’s self-titled album, the special range celebrates the indisputable legacy as one of the most culturally influential British bands of all time.
hypebeast.com
Watch David Guetta Use AI To Add Eminem’s Vocals to a Song
David Guetta is the latest famous name to utilize AI, sharing a clip of how he used the booming technology to replicate Eminem‘s vocals for one of his songs. The DJ/producer took to Twitter to upload a clip of him debuting the vocal track during one of his live sets. “Emin-AI-em,” as Guetta called it, can be heard saying “This is the future rave sound, I’m getting awesome and underground” in a voice that is eerily very similar to the real Em’s voice. Guetta then stated in an interview that he made it as a joke, and he created it after he discovered the AI websites that generate verses almost identical to what the real artist would write. “Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed “write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave, and I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice,” he explained. “I put the text in that, I played the record and people went nuts.”
