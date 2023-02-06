ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
CNET

Is Streaming Really Cheaper Than Cable?

When Netflix began offering an online alternative to physical DVDs, it kicked off the start of a streaming-versus-cable debate that still rages today. Maybe you've joined team streaming and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV anymore. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. Either way, are you getting the best value for your money?
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Future Of Pro Bowl

The NFL's Pro Bowl has been lacking for the better part of a decade now. But the league attempted to change that this year with a new format that threw it back to some of the all-star game's glory years. Speaking to the media in Phoenix on Wednesday, commissioner Roger Goodell told fans that they ...
HAWAII STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoapAsk

How to watch Days of our Lives for free?

"Days of Our Lives" is a beloved American soap opera that has been captivating audiences since 1965. The show follows the dramatic lives and loves of the residents of the fictional town of Salem, providing a daily dose of drama, intrigue, and romance.
TechCrunch

Google says YouTube Shorts has crossed 50 billion daily views

While the growth performance is impressive, the number of views on Shorts lags on Instagram and Facebook. Last October, Meta said that Reels garnered 140 billion daily views across both social networks. Just like other platforms, YouTube has been pushing users to view Shorts. In November, the company rolled out...
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement

The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Is Netflix Password Sharing Really Over? Here Are the Streaming Platforms To Check Out Instead

Netflix made password sharing its number-one target in 2022 and even laid out plans for tighter password controls back in December. Stricter implementation of anti-password-sharing measures is set to begin later this year. Many people may be wondering if they should prepare for Netflix to drop them off their friend's or relative's account. If the news of Netflix's password-sharing policy has you down, there are several streaming platforms out there that still allow password sharing -- and they're more affordable than you might think.
FanSided

Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
WASHINGTON STATE

