Atlanta Police named Jonathan Soto, 39, as the suspect wanted in the Feb. 4 murder of Michael Gidewon, co-owner of the Republic Lounge. APD's Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in locating Soto. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS […]

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO