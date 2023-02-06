ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Car Crash Closes Jiles Road in Kennesaw

KENNESAW — A traffic alert has been issued by the Kennesaw Police Department regarding a car crash with injuries at the intersection of Jiles Road and Baker Road. According to the police, Jiles Road west bound will be shut down until further notice. Motorists should avoid the area while...
KENNESAW, GA
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County officials give update after missing teen identified

$100k reward offered by family of Republic club shooting victim to find shooter. The family of Michael Gidewon announced they are offering a $100,000 reward for information that helps police find the person responsible for his death. Gwinnett County family notified teen girl missing since July 2022 found dead. Updated:...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Over 60 neglected animals seized from one Fulton County home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County authorities said they seized 65 neglected animals from one residence during a sweep. The Fulton County Police and its SWAT team helped Fulton County Animal Services serve a search warrant for felony cruelty to animals. During the search, officials counted 56 dogs, two horses,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Police name suspect in killing of Republic Lounge co-owner

Atlanta Police named Jonathan Soto, 39, as the suspect wanted in the Feb. 4 murder of Michael Gidewon, co-owner of the Republic Lounge. APD’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Soto. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS […] The post Police name suspect in killing of Republic Lounge co-owner appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reunited! Lost 15 year old Yorkie in Buford

Jasmin is a 15 year old yorkie 6 lb missing about an hour ago. Gwinnett County Sandy Hill Rd and N Bogen Rd (Ellsworth Glen Subdivision) Gwinnett co near Hall Co line Buford . Please call.
BUFORD, GA

