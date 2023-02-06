ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 PopCrush

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery

The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

A Commercial For Sunday’s Big Game Will Feature Oklahoma

On Sunday, most of Americans will be gathered around their televisions with snacks and drinks cheering on their chosen team during the biggest football game of the year! Coupled with the game are usually some memorable commercials, and this year, a specific commercial will highlight Oklahoma. According to Statistica.com, millions...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

FEMA Classifies Southwest Oklahoma as Significant Earthquake Risk

While earthquakes in the Sooner State don't make headlines quite like they used to, FEMA has shifted the focused area of risk into the Southwest part of the state. For a very long time, Northern and Northwestern Oklahoma have been the earthquake hotspots in the Sooner State. There have been literally thousands of earthquakes in the state, and more specifically across that specific area since the 1890s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy