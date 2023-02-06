ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC, Pinterest: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders remained wary of rising bond yields. The 10-year U.S. treasury yield closed 11 basis points higher while the yield on the 2-year notes rose 18 basis points. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1% down while the S&P 500 ended 0.61% lower. Market participants will now be watching out for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool

Why Enphase Energy's Stock Popped Then Dropped Today

Enphase reported record quarterly revenue in the fourth quarter. Impressive increases in profit margin aren't likely to continue in the near future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Disney, Mattel, Wynn Resorts, Affirm and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Disney — Shares of the entertainment company rose more than 6% after the company released its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Disney reported a smaller-than-expected drop in subscribers, as well as a beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the company in November, also announced Disney would be slashing 7,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting and reorganization plan.
msn.com

US Stocks Edge Lower; Yum! Brands Earnings Beat Views

U.S. stocks traded slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 40 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.07% to 34,132.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 12,073.74. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.25% to 4,153.57. Check This Out: Robinhood, HCA Healthcare And 2 Other Stocks...
NBC Philadelphia

Dow Futures Jump 200 Points, Disney Shares Pop After Strong Earnings: Live Updates

Stock futures rose Thursday as investors digested corporate earnings that came in better than previously feared. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 207 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 0.8%, and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 1.3%. Disney shares gained more than 6% after the company posted smaller-than-expected...
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.

