ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gede0_0keOgCwf00

Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city's latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week.

“We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he said.

Making any plans has been difficult — and downright infuriating — for nearly 20,000 customers who still had no electricity Monday nearly a week after a deadly ice storm crippled the Texas capital and brought down power lines under the weight of fallen and frozen tree limbs. Schools finally reopened, but noisy generators rattled before dawn and outdoor extension cords running 100 feet (30 meters) or longer became lifelines between neighbors who had power and those who didn't.

The boiling frustration over the slow pace of restoring power, and officials repeatedly saying they could not offer timetables for repairs, escalated Monday as the future of Austin's top city executive plunged into jeopardy even as the number of outages continued falling.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, a Democrat, called a meeting for this week that will put City Manager Spencer Cronk's job on the line. The move reflected the rising discontent in America's 11th-largest city, where late Sunday night, Austin Energy issued a statement in the face of growing criticism that full power restoration may not happen until Feb. 12 — nearly two weeks after the outages began.

“To all our Austin citizens who are furious about the ongoing power outage, you’re right,” Watson tweeted. “There must be accountability.”

Cronk, who oversees city staff, responded by telling reporters he was focused on the storm recovery and restoring power. Watson did not outright say whether he thinks Cronk should be fired but said Thursday's meeting would “evaluate the employment" of the city manager.

For the vast majority of Austin residents, the lights were on Monday or never went out in the first place. At the peak of the outages, about 170,000 homes and businesses — nearly a third of utility customers in Austin — had no electricity, and in many cases, no heat. By Monday, the outages were down to about 4% of all customers.

But in neighborhoods still without power, familiar scenes unfolded.

Spoiled food piled up in trash bins. Power outlets in coffee shops and restaurants were snatched up by people charging battery packs and devices. And on text message groups and social media apps, the sights of repair crews were treated as urgent developments.

Katy Manganella, 37, grew so fed up that when Austin Energy came to her neighborhood Sunday with a charging station for residents — but still no repair trucks — she paced in front of the station holding a poster that read, “This pregnant lady is over it!”

“It’s been pretty miserable,” said Manganella, a therapist who is seven months pregnant and was unable to work last week because of the outages. “How is there no plan for this?”

Austin Energy has described the remaining outages as the most complicated and time-consuming. The storm plunged temperatures near or below freezing and coated trees with ice across Austin, weighing down branches that eventually snapped and crashed onto power lines. Iced-over equipment and crews driving on slick roads also slowed recovery efforts, according to city officials.

Crews have also come across “irate customers” out in the field, said Craig Brooks, director of operations for Austin Energy, including one instance in which police were called. He did not provide specifics about the encounters, describing them as, “Some verbal. Some people protecting their property.”

The utility warned Monday that a new front of high winds and potential storms starting Tuesday could further hamper restoration efforts.

Comments / 117

Val Maria
3d ago

Abbott doesn’t care about you and power out problems, so buy a generator cause these issues won’t get fixed. He’s doing something about tik tok, not the power outages.

Reply(8)
18
Linda Keesee
3d ago

But your governor is worried about social media stuff. Oh well y'all voted for him. I bet him and Ted Cruz have lights and heat. Okay

Reply(4)
19
austinite
3d ago

Austin Energy is a city run monopoly, similar to Austin water. The City Council of Austin has no idea on how to actually do anything or make decisions that improve anything. As examples, Austin Water has had 3 boil water notices in 4 years. The current electricity outages are not due to the ERCOT grid, but are entirely due to icing bring down trees, branches, and poles—damaging power lines and equipment. Austin Energy should be embarrassed by the situation—keeping power lines clear of vegetation is one of their responsibilities. Electric utilities companies are the ones responsible for trimming trees that are touching power lines. The National Electrical Safety Code requires them to do so. Ensuring power poles are structurally sound is another. Austin Energy has CLEARLY failed. The Austin Energy field workers have done an amazing job in restoring power, the problem is the lack of an effective tree trimming and removal program. Another disaster by Austin’s city council.

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Austin Energy warns tonight's storms could 'pose new issues'

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms tonight and tomorrow morning could ‘pose new issues.’. The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised and the winds could create a problem. They are urging people to:. Be aware of their surroundings...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

2 dead after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting in North Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 9318 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Rundberg Lane. At the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Police in Central Texas find 28 catalytic converters during traffic stop

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KWTX) - Two men were arrested in the theft of catalytic converters, the Cedar Park Police Department announced Monday. Over the weekend, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they found 28 suspected stolen catalytic converters in the trunk of a vehicle. Joseph Dominguez and Trevon Williams...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
209K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy