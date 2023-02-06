Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBCEdy ZooWashington, DC
Related
Sentinel
Bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road cause discourse in community
On Oct. 17, 2022, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announced the installation of two miles of protected bike lanes on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda between West Cedar Lane and Nicholson Road and narrow driving lanes. The decision, which was officially implemented in December of last year, was cause for major debate between car drivers and cyclists in the school due to the emerging traffic and the commute becoming hazardous.
mymcmedia.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Aspen Hill Home
A vehicle crashed into an Aspen Hill home during the early hours of Thursday morning. The car’s fire was extinguished, and after being trapped, the driver was pulled out and transported to the hospital. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, there was...
NBC Washington
Cracks Visible on Frederick Douglass Bridge Arches
D.C.'s newest bridge is beginning to show cracks. The Frederick Douglass Bridge in Southeast D.C., which opened in September 2021, has visible cracks on nearly all of its arches. The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has classified these as “microcracks," but some residents remain concerned. When on the bridge,...
mymcmedia.org
Lanes Temporarily Blocked After Collision on I-270
Some lanes were temporarily blocked after a collision on I-270 Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A collision involving a car and tractor trailer occurred on the southbound I-270 spur before Democracy Boulevard, Piringer shared at 7:40 a.m. It was in...
mymcmedia.org
Slain Metro Mechanic from Silver Spring Hailed as a Hero
The Metro employee killed trying to protect a female passenger Feb. 1 during a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metrorail in Washington, D.C. was born in Takoma Park and lived in Silver Spring. Robert Cunningham, 64, has been declared a hero for his efforts to subdue the shooter. He leaves...
mocoshow.com
Development Plan That Includes 72 Stacked Townhouses Approved in Gaithersburg
A development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space at the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg was approved by the Gaithersburg City Council on Monday. Additional information below from our previous report:. One Central LLC has submitted a schematic...
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 10, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Feb. 10. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Black History Month: The Montgomery Parks exhibit “The Rise of Newmantown” is on display today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood. Learn the history of Albert and Mary Newman, who in 1862 emigrated from Virginia as freedmen to farm and build a thriving African American community known as “Newmantown.” The exhibit is on display every Friday and Saturday in February.
wfmd.com
Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection
New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
baltimoremagazine.com
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
WJLA
Man found shot to death in Laurel shopping center parking lot: Police
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Anne Arundel County police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in Laurel on Wednesday, according to the agency. Just before 10:40 a.m., authorities tweeted that shots were fired in the 3500 block of Russett Green East. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
mymcmedia.org
School Bus Collision in Glenmont Leaves at Least 3 Injured
An occupied school bus and SUV collided Monday afternoon, leaving at least three with minor injuries, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS evacuated the bus and EMS personnel examined all passengers, Piringer added. Students who were not injured moved to a different bus and...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
First Black-Owned Eatery in Woodley Park Opens
Flavorture, the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Ward 3 in the District, opened its doors on Feb. 4. The post First Black-Owned Eatery in Woodley Park Opens appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
Prince George’s Co. business impacted by increasing auto thefts
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Car break-ins, thefts and carjackings are plaguing Prince George’s County neighborhoods, and it seems the thieves are getting bolder. An auto repair shop in Capitol Heights and one of its employees were recently targeted. This was not the first time several cars were broken into near auto shops […]
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
Comments / 0