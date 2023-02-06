ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Nashville notes: Jordan’s “Next Thing” + Trace is Somewhere in America

Parker McCollum kicked off his 2023 tour this weekend with sold-out shows in Detroit and Cincinnati. Jordan Davis‘ follow-up to his most recent #1, “What My World Spins Around,” is the new track “Next Thing You Know.” It will be included on his upcoming Bluebird Days album, which arrives February 17.
DETROIT, MI
Nashville Parent

Sam Fox’s Doughbird Now Open in Nashville

Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills — Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1. Doughbird...
NASHVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members

Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

I-40 partially reopens in Smith County

‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WSMV

String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident

A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy