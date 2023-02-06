Read full article on original website
Nashville notes: Luke returns to Sin City + Marty’s got ‘Altitude’
Luke Bryan resumes his Vegas residency at Resorts World Wednesday night, with more shows coming Friday and Saturday. If you can’t make it this time, never fear: he’s back March 22. The Academy of Country Music is reporting the passing of songwriter Pat Bunch, who was nominated...
Nashville notes: Jordan’s “Next Thing” + Trace is Somewhere in America
Parker McCollum kicked off his 2023 tour this weekend with sold-out shows in Detroit and Cincinnati. Jordan Davis‘ follow-up to his most recent #1, “What My World Spins Around,” is the new track “Next Thing You Know.” It will be included on his upcoming Bluebird Days album, which arrives February 17.
This Tennessee Hidden Gem Shouldn’t Be So ‘Hidden’…It’s Enormous
I'm not sure when you can apply the term "hidden gem," so I've come up with my own condition. And it's pretty simple. If enough people to whom you've described said "gem" have never heard of it, then I think you can say it's a "hidden gem." And with that, I'll stop using quotation marks.
Maverick City Music/Kirk Franklin & Tennessee State University Big Winners at 2023 Grammy Awards
Also, Tennessee State University Marching Band Made Grammy History
Sam Fox’s Doughbird Now Open in Nashville
Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills — Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1. Doughbird...
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Nashville Zoo Welcomes Three New Board Members
Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the addition of three new board members for 2023. This brings the total number of Nashville Zoo’s Board of Directors to 33. Learn more about each of the new members below. Adam Dretler is a principal in Diversified Trust’s Nashville office where he...
Nashville man hit, killed on I-40
32-year-old Nashville man Jacob Olivarez died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on I-40.
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is Coming to Hendersonville
(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is the ultimate destination for all of your fast-casual dining needs. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is expanding globally and welcomes its newest addition to the Crave family in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Crave will also have a food truck hitting the road soon in Morristown, Tennessee.
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
Search for Nashville woman’s killer continues 10 years later
A woman hailed a cab in East Nashville 10 years ago and was never seen alive again. A brother's search for answers, a decade later.
‘A diamond in the rough’: Man explains million dollar purchase of destroyed Franklin mansion
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - When Mike Thakur looks at the burned remains of a $1.5 million dollar mansion, he sees a blessing. Many others who saw the viral Zillow listing of the house on fire saw it as a joke. The entrepreneur, born in the United Kingdom, closes on the...
West Nashville homeowner says man was trying to get inside her home in broad daylight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeowner says a man tried to get inside her West Nashville home in broad daylight. Neighbors say the area surrounding Love Circle Park is usually very quiet, but after neighbors saw a video on Nextdoor, they say they are going to add more security.
I-40 partially reopens in Smith County
‘A monster’: Family of victim in Hendersonville child …. A woman said her young relative was a victim in a child sex abuse investigation out of Hendersonville. Now, she is sharing her story in hopes of reaching other potential victims. Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion …. A...
String of car break-ins have East Nashville neighbors fed up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a car break-in in East Nashville turned into hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage. It’s a part of a series of breaks-in neighbors said are getting out of hand. One woman said many in the neighborhood are now on edge.
Skyline 500, Clarksville’s first rooftop bar, opens next week with signature drinks, tapas and more | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Skyline 500 Bar, the top of the much-anticipated Shelby’s Trio downtown, will soon hold its grand opening. The full-service bar, for ages 21 and up, opens Monday, Feb. 13, according to, Sara Golden, project manager for Shelby’s Trio. “We’re excited to bring...
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Monday night in Clarksville. Police say the crash involving the bike and a motor vehicle happened about 7:20 p.m. on Providence Boulevard between Beech Street and Oak Street. The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the...
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
