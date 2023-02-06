Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
webisjericho.com
The Undertaker Reveals What He Said To Bray Wyatt During Raw’s 30th Anniversary
The January 23rd episode of Raw was WWE’s 30th-anniversary special and featured multiple memorable moments. However, the one that really got people talking was The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt’s “passing of the torch” moment, where The WWE Hall of Famer spoke quietly into Wyatt’s ear. Since then, many have wondered what was said, and Wyatt would say in an interview he would never tell. Now though, The Undertaker himself has revealed on Sportsnet’s Tim & Friends that he said to him that his phone’s always on, and he is there to talk to him.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace
While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
AEW is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about professional wrestling companies in the world right now. In fact, due to the company having so many pro wrestlers from various promotions, seeing ex-WWE Stars in the company is nothing new either. In fact, it seems Sin Cara was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week as well.
wrestletalk.com
How WWE Wrote The Usos Out Of Elimination Chamber & SmackDown In Montreal
Find out how WWE wrote the Usos out of appearing next week in Montreal on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. With both next week’s WWE SmackDown and premium live event Elimination Chamber coming to fans from Montreal, the final scenes of tonight’s show explained why the Usos wouldn’t be in attendance.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Suggests Who Should Retire Brock Lesnar
One WWE Hall of Famer has a great idea on who should be the one to end Brock Lesnar’s career. Brock Lesnar has been involved in either pro wrestling or MMA nonstop since 2000, save for a short stint as a football player for the Minnesota Vikings. He has...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Famous Gimmick Match For WrestleMania 39
WWE has a lot of moving pieces at all times, and external factors can sometimes get in the way. The company’s plan for a Hell in a Cell match at the Royal Rumble didn’t come to pass, and they booked a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight instead. That unforgiving structure could return soon enough, because the company still has a WrestleMania card to announce.
wrestletalk.com
Several Popular AEW Stars Currently Unavailable
If you’ve been wondering where a few of your favorite AEW stars have been lately, it appears we may have an answer. Last night’s AEW Dynamite took place in El Paso, Texas, and some lucha action would have been right at home on that show, but the likes of the Lucha Bros and Bandido were nowhere to be seen.
wrestletalk.com
Main Roster WWE Star Asked To Work US Indie Show
A main roster WWE star asked to work for a popular United States independent wrestling company before the appearance of AEW stars. Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society made a surprise appearance at PWG’s BOLA show in January 2023. The group accompanied PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia,...
wrestletalk.com
Jim Ross Shares Update On Jerry Lawler
Jim Ross has now provided an update on Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler following his hospitalization. Per PWInsider, Lawler suffered a medical episode at his condo in Florida on Monday afternoon (February 6). There have been conflicting reports about the nature of Lawler’s issue, which PWInsider chose not to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Inks New International Partnership With ESPN
AEW has announced a new international partnership with ESPN to bring AEW matches to fans in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. ESPN to Broadcast All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Exclusively. in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. – Partnership Includes Broadcast of all Weekly EW Matches. February 9, 2023 –...
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Credits Japanese Legend For Idea To Switch Up His Finishing Move
Chris Jericho has credited a Japanese legend for the idea to switch up his finishing move. Upon his first match in All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho made the decision to switch up his finishing move from the Walls of Jericho and Codebreaker to the “Judas Effect”. This change led to instant success with Jericho becoming the first AEW World Champion in the company’s history.
