Rockland County, NY

Armed Home Burglary: 4 Arraigned For Incident In Spring Valley

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
Four men were arrested for an alleged armed robbery of a Spring Valley home. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Kindel Media on Pexels

Four men have been arraigned for an armed home burglary at a residence in the area.

The incident took place in Rockland County in the south Spring Valley area around 5 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

The Ramapo Police Department received a report of a trespass in progress at a residence in which the suspects were armed with a handgun, said Det. Lt. Christopher Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

Upon the arrival of patrol officers, four men were detained while attempting to flee the area in a vehicle, Franklin said.

On scene, officers located a victim who had sustained multiple injuries, as well as an Airsoft replica handgun believed to be discarded by the suspects, he said.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division continued the investigation and as a result, the four men were placed under arrest. They were charged with the following:

  • Robbery
  • Gang assault
  • Assault
  • Grand larceny
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Conspiracy
  • Menacing

The suspects are identified as:

  • Isaac Chulca-Rojas, age 38, of Plainfield, New Jersey
  • Christian Lema Leon, age 40, of Haverstraw
  • Marco Sumba-Salto, age 41, of Haverstraw
  • Fabian Velesaca-Urena, age 41, of Queens

All four were arraigned in the Town of Ramapo Court and bail was set for each defendant. All were turned over to the custody of the Rockland County Jail pending future court appearances.

