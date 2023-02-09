ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Man Caught Drunk With 2 Kids On I-95 In Mamaroneck, Police Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Osorio Villatoro was found parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A man was charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after he was found driving drunk in Westchester County with a young child and infant in the car, police said.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, around midnight, state police found a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-95 in Mamaroneck and went to investigate it.

Inside the car, they found the driver, 26-year-old Martin E. Osorio Villatoro of Trenton, New Jersey, intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of over 0.13 percent, state police said.

They also found a five-year-old child and a three-month-old infant inside the vehicle as well.

Osorio Villatoro was then arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The two children in the vehicle were turned over to a relative.

Osorio Villatoro was later released and turned over to a sober third party and will appear in the Village of Mamaroneck Court on Thursday, March 9.

