Gloversville, NY

Police investigate shooting incident in Gloversville

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police are looking into a shooting incident that occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday. in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to the police, a Johnstown home was damaged by gunfire, which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the house occupants attempted to follow the vehicle they suspected the gunfire originated from but were reportedly shot at. The suspected vehicle was located at a residence on Mills Road.

New York State Police and the Gloversville Police Department secured the area and removed multiple people after a brief standoff. Investigations into the shooting are ongoing, but police say there is no known threat to the public.

