Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14 Review: A Fair to Remember
The past always catches up with us, whether it's our actions or things we have experienced. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14, Jake and Cara had their first official date. Apart from a freaky emergency, Jake felt uncomfortable because of his past reputation, which Cara was well aware of.
Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers: Severide and Brett Have a Stalker
After a super short hiatus, we are back at Firehouse 51. Truck and Squad crashed on Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 12, with each team claiming superiority over the other. The beef was short-lived as they made up towards the episode's end. We've seen this once every eleven years or so.
Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Valentine's Day
Now that the cat is out of the bag, fans have been wondering if Janine and Gregory will finally reveal their feelings for each other. Abbott Elementary Season 2 Episode 14 gave us the perfect opportunity with a Valentine's themed episode. When Janine mysteriously gets a Valentine from a secret...
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Endure and Survive
Tales of revenge with a post-apocalyptic backdrop are typically very good or very bad. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 confirmed my suspicions that The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 was planting seeds that would sprout one episode later and leave us with more casualties than before.
YOU Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Portrait of the Artist
Who could've ever anticipated that Joe would have this much work cut out for him and someone could beat him at his own game?. The predator has become prey, and so far, by the end of YOU Season 4 Episode 2, his stalker is in the lead. They know his name, and they're piecing together the things he's done back in the States!
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
Days of Our Lives Alum Cody Longo Found Dead; Actor was 34.
A Days of Our Lives alum has passed away, and he was young, too. Variety Magazine reports that Cody Longo was found dead in his Austin, Texas, home on February 10. Longo was only 34 years old. He last worked on Days of Our Lives in 2011, when he played...
The Night Agent: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Action-Thriller
If you're looking for something new to stream on Netflix after The Recruit, you might be interested in The Night Agent. The new drama has a compelling hook that should be enough to get viewers to check out at least the first episode when it drops. All episodes of The...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Review: Past History
It has to be hard to be Joe Hill. He didn't grow up with Frank and feels like he's always living in his late father's shadow -- and he didn't even know the guy. He also isn't used to Frank disciplining his relatives the same way he would any cop who screwed up, which also contributed to his annoyance on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13.
Watch The Winchesters Online: Season 1 Episode 10
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 10, the drama mounted as the looming threat of the villains left everyone questioning everything. Meanwhile, Millie's new security system for the Clubhouse proved helpful when Mary and John found an unexpected guest inside. Elsewhere, Carlos joined forces with Latika when more details about...
Below Deck Shocker: Captain Lee Rosbach Will Not Return for Season 11!
We got our first taste of the original Below Deck without Captain Lee Rosbach this season, and now, it's becoming permanent. Us Weekly reported this week that Rosbach will not return for Below Deck Season 11 on Bravo. Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge has reportedly been drafted to replace...
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Potatoes
On Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4, Harrison Ford sings along to Sugar Ray's "Every Morning." Everything else could have been terrible, and it would not have mattered. Harrison Ford singing along to "Every Morning" is a treasure of a TV moment and should be mentioned many times on the year-end lists.
1923 Won't Kill Off Spencer and Alex That Easily
Would Taylor Sheridan kill off characters as wildly popular as Spencer Dutton and his fiancee Alex?. You need to look no further than the previous Yellowstone sequel, 1883. 1883 introduced us to Elsa Dutton, a spirited and compassionate young woman with the world at her fingertips. Before she ever set...
And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie and Aidan's Reunion
And Just Like That Season 2 will bring two beloved Sex and the City characters together. That much we've known for a while since John Corbett's return was confirmed. Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw for the HBO Max sequel, opened up about the news to Extra.
YOU Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Joe Takes a Holiday
It's a new city, a new name, a new life, and the same old Joe, or is it?. If ever there was a way to revamp the series, YOU Season 4 Episode 1 stumbled upon it with the makings of a murder mystery that places our resident killer in a position he hasn't quite been in before.
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers: Voight Uncovers Chapman's Past While Mourning Olinsky
If you've missed Alvin Olinsky, then gear up for a touching moment!. It's safe to say that the series hasn't been the same since Al's brutal death in Chicago PD Season 5 Episode 22. And Voight hasn't been the same since he lost his best friend and partner, primarily due to Voight's actions.
Sam Neill Joins Cast of Peacock Limited Series Apples Never Fall
Sam Neill has lined up his next project. Peacock announced today that the Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) in the upcoming limited drama series Apples Never Fall. Neill will play Stan Delaney. The limited series is based on...
TV Ratings: The Flash Sinks, AMLT Returns Steady
The second Tuesday in February brought some long-gone shows back to the night with the debuts of their final seasons. The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 had 512,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating. The superhero drama was down vs. its prior premiere and average. Leading out of that, Kung Fu's...
