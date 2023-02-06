ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closes permanently on Feb. 12

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month. They posted on Instagram that the restaurant has “decided to conclude its journey” at Ward Village. It didn’t give a reason for the closure. Piggy Smalls is award-winning chef...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Zippy’s Restaurants

Today, it's all about the big football game coming up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs! If you're hosting a party or you're going to one, and you need help in the kitchen, Zippy's Restaurants can help!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Hawaii

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead

The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education

Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy