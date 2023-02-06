Read full article on original website
US Coast Guard suspects Russian spy ship lurking off Hawaii coast for weeksHawaii State
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com
Piggy Smalls in Ward Village closes permanently on Feb. 12
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Piggy Smalls,” a beloved, eclectic Asian American restaurant, is permanently closing this month. They posted on Instagram that the restaurant has “decided to conclude its journey” at Ward Village. It didn’t give a reason for the closure. Piggy Smalls is award-winning chef...
Best pizza spots to check out for National Pizza Day
Yelp ranks the best pizza spots within a region and came out with their list of best pizza in Honolulu for Feb. 2023.
Food 2Go — Zippy’s Restaurants
Today, it's all about the big football game coming up between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs! If you're hosting a party or you're going to one, and you need help in the kitchen, Zippy's Restaurants can help!
Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony returns to Ala Moana Beach
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating ceremony will be returning to Ala Moana Beach on May 29.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Weird Al Yankovic is coming to Hawaii
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
addictedtovacation.com
Honolulu’s Hidden Beaches: The 16 Least Crowded Beaches Near Honolulu
If you take a vacation in Honolulu, you might think Waikiki Beach and the Turtle Bay Resort are all an Oahu vacation has to offer on the island, right?. The best and least crowded beaches near Honolulu are:. Ala Moana Beach Park. Lanikai Beach. Waimea Bay. Waimanalo Beach Park. Kailua...
KITV.com
Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea. The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
LIST: Kamaʻāina deals at Ala Moana Center
Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest outdoor shopping mall, offers special discounts for kamaʻāina at a variety of stores and restaurants.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I thought I was dreaming’: Boulder slams into Aiea home while homeowners were sleeping
A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. Grand jury indicts suspect in violent attack on woman pushing stroller. An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of attacking a woman of pushing a stroller in a Walmart parking lot for attempted murder.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead
The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
the university of hawai'i system
James Beard Award-winning chef praises community college culinary education
Star Hawaiʻi chefs, who are alumni of University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, extolled the virtues of growing up, learning and cooking in Hawaiʻi on an episode of The Splendid Table—a national culinary culture and lifestyle radio show and podcast. Host Francis Lam interviewed chefs Robynne Maii,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
A brief history of Hawaiian language
Until the arrival of the Protestant missionaries in 1820, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) was exclusively an oral language.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Hawaii's commercial fishermen urge consumers to choose locally sourced seafood over fish flown in frozen from countries. West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The concerns reached Honolulu city councilwoman Andria Tupola, who asked HPD what was being...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boulder the size of a washing machine crashes into Aiea home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A close call for residents of an Aiea home when a boulder crashes into their wall overnight. It happened on Pono Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A large rock knocked a retaining wall before slamming into the home. Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock landed just a...
New sidewalks in Chinatown coming soon!
Chinatown board members are saying the year of the rabbit is already bringing good fortune to Chinatown as they have been waiting for repairs for a while.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
More damage, closures while islands are hit with strong wind
The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday
