5 Brilliant Live Moments in Honor of The Beach Boys’ Carl Wilson

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
Founding member of The Beach Boys – alongside his brothers Brian and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine – Carl Wilson was more than the delicate harmonies and boyish antics with which the surf-rockers were often pigeonholed.

Carl was equipped with a peaceful tenor that could turn on the soul and passion in an instant. As the youngest Wilson brother, he took charge and held his own even when relegated to the background. He also grew a solo career that produced his own fair share of hits and was a standout act even without his impressive résumé.

When performing live, he was an even bigger brilliance. Here are five live moments in honor of Carl Wilson, who passed away on this day in 1998.

Live on American Bandstand

Carl took a brief leave of absence from The Beach Boys to record his 1981 self-titled solo album. He performed the album’s striking singles “Hold On” and “Heaven” on the famed music television program American Bandstand.

“Darlin'” (Live 1980)

As The Beach Boys’ de facto frontman in the 1970s and early 1980s, Carl took the lead in the below performance of “Darlin’.” His sturdy, soul-infused vocals lead the delicate harmonies throughout the rollicking tune.

“Heaven” (Live)

Often introduced as a tribute to his older brother Dennis, Carl’s solo track, “Heaven,” became a mainstay at Beach Boys’ concerts throughout the ’80s. Listen to him perform the swaying lullaby with the band below.

“Good Vibrations” (Live Aid 1985)

The Beach Boys performed at Live Aid at the former John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia. In front of a sea of people, vocals were traded throughout the performance of the band’s classic, “Good Vibrations.” Few voices stun together like the band’s harmonies when Carl takes the reins.

Included in their Live Aid performance were The Beach Boys’ lighter pop hits, “California Girls,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

“God Only Knows” (Live 1980)

Carl’s sweet tenor carries this sensational performance of the Beach Boys’ hit, “God Only Knows,” during their 1980 concert in Knebworth, England. In 2002, the concert would be released as the live album, Good Timin’: Live at Knebworth England 1980, with an accompanying concert film.

It would be their only concert release that featured all the original band members together onstage.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

