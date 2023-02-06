ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack

A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
BBC

Life in children's home was 'torture every day'

A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
The Independent

Cancer patient left in tears ‘after being fined for parking’ while having treatment

A cancer patient says she was left in “floods of tears” after being slapped with a parking fine while receiving treatment.Mandy Williams, 45, had travelled 33 miles for a round of chemotherapy at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital on Friday.The mother-of-two, who has breast cancer, arrived at the hospital at around 9am for her treatment after dropping her daughter off at school. Speaking on Miss Williams’ behalf, her step-father Philip Edwards told North Wales Live that the car parks were full and she had struggled to find somewhere else to park.Having eventually found a space she made her way inside. When she...
The Independent

Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors

A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents

Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
BBC

Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner

Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC

Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears

A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
The Independent

Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects

The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
The Independent

Boy, 8, dead from Strep A after being sent home twice from hospital

An eight-year-old boy was sent home from the hospital twice and left “suffocating” on a floor before he died after catching Strep A.Sajida Jabeen, 39, claimed doctors gave her son Mohammad Izaan Danish doses of ibuprofen and a nebulizer before realizing the severity of his condition two days later.The mother-of-three said she had waited for six hours on two separate occasions at Bradford Royal Infirmary while pleading with doctors to take his symptoms seriously.On their second visit, she said Mohammad was forced to sit on the hospital floor while suffering severe chest pains as there were no chairs left.Ms...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC

Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers

The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
BBC

Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge

"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...

Comments / 0

Community Policy