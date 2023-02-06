Read full article on original website
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Cancer patient left in tears ‘after being fined for parking’ while having treatment
A cancer patient says she was left in “floods of tears” after being slapped with a parking fine while receiving treatment.Mandy Williams, 45, had travelled 33 miles for a round of chemotherapy at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital on Friday.The mother-of-two, who has breast cancer, arrived at the hospital at around 9am for her treatment after dropping her daughter off at school. Speaking on Miss Williams’ behalf, her step-father Philip Edwards told North Wales Live that the car parks were full and she had struggled to find somewhere else to park.Having eventually found a space she made her way inside. When she...
Missing mother Nicola Bulley: Her final text before vanishing 'into thin air'
The mortgage adviser, 45, sent the text at 8.57am moments before logging onto a Teams call while she walked her dog along the River Wyre in Lancashire.
Baby who took ‘last breath’ after contracting mystery illness defies doctors
A mother-of-two who watched her 11-month-old daughter take her “last gasp of air” before going into cardiac arrest and was told by doctors she “would not make it” has expressed her immense gratitude after her child survived and celebrated her third birthday last year.Abby Hessey, 26, an operations executive who lives in Bicester, Oxfordshire, said she was “preparing for the worst” when her daughter Bella, now three years old, was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, in Hampshire, in an ambulance in 2020.After Bella went into cardiac arrest, Abby said she watched as approximately 30 medical staff tried to resuscitate her...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
Tributes paid to Surrey headteacher found dead with husband and daughter
Colleagues describe Emma Pattison as ‘inspiring’, as reports say shots were heard before bodies found in grounds of Epsom College
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Leah Croucher funeral procession will be public for people to pay respects
The family of Leah Croucher have said her funeral procession will be public to give people an opportunity to pay their respects.Ms Croucher was a missing person for more than three years before police confirmed in October 2022 that human remains found in the loft space at a house in Furzton, Milton Keynes, belonged to the 19-year-old.Her funeral service will be taking place on March 3 at the Crownhill Crematorium in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police said.The time has come to finally lay our beautiful Leah to rest.John and Claire CroucherThe service at the crematorium will be private but the...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
Boy, 8, dead from Strep A after being sent home twice from hospital
An eight-year-old boy was sent home from the hospital twice and left “suffocating” on a floor before he died after catching Strep A.Sajida Jabeen, 39, claimed doctors gave her son Mohammad Izaan Danish doses of ibuprofen and a nebulizer before realizing the severity of his condition two days later.The mother-of-three said she had waited for six hours on two separate occasions at Bradford Royal Infirmary while pleading with doctors to take his symptoms seriously.On their second visit, she said Mohammad was forced to sit on the hospital floor while suffering severe chest pains as there were no chairs left.Ms...
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
Parents ‘horrified’ by response to petition after suicide of Bristol student
Government declines to act on call for legal duty of care for all students after death of Natasha Abrahart in 2018
BBC
Presbyterian Church: Next moderator opposed to women ministers
The next moderator of the Presbyterian Church has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy. The Reverend Sam Mawhinney said it was a personal view and he respected the church's stance on the issue. He told BBC News NI he had no desire...
‘He was still dirty’: stroke survivor fights homecare bill over visit lengths
A stroke survivor was threatened with court action after refusing to pay a £3,185 homecare bill as he alleged he received as little as 10 minutes care on visits supposed to last 45 minutes. Adrian Robson, 55, from Knaresborough took a stand over the care arranged by North Yorkshire...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
