David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Daughter Isabella Did Not Invite Tom Cruise to Her Wedding, Even Though He Paid

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted daughter, Isabella Cruise, lives a quiet life in Croyden, with her husband, Max Parker. Isabella works as a hair and makeup artist and keeps an extremely low profile, for someone with two superstar parents. In fact, Cruise keeps such a low profile that when she married Parker, she did not invite either of her parents to the wedding. This is less curious in Kidman’s case, as the pair have a somewhat distant relationship. Isabella is closer to her father, Tom, who paid for the wedding; but still, was not invited.
