Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted daughter, Isabella Cruise, lives a quiet life in Croyden, with her husband, Max Parker. Isabella works as a hair and makeup artist and keeps an extremely low profile, for someone with two superstar parents. In fact, Cruise keeps such a low profile that when she married Parker, she did not invite either of her parents to the wedding. This is less curious in Kidman’s case, as the pair have a somewhat distant relationship. Isabella is closer to her father, Tom, who paid for the wedding; but still, was not invited.

18 HOURS AGO