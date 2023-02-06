The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a set of motions aimed at “strengthening” gun regulations. The four motions were authored by Board Chair Janice Hahn, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, with the Board calling them a direct response to the Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO