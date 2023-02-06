Read full article on original website
Evers Unveils Veterans' Health Proposals to be Contained in his State Budget
(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers will propose investments in veterans’ health in his state budget. The Democratic governor on Thursday released a summary of proposals for veterans in the state. Those include an additional $1 million in annual funding for veterans services offices, $500,000 in new funding for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to evaluate the needs of those who’ve served multiple deployments since 9/11, nearly $3 million to help UW System campuses provide services for veterans and military personnel; and $250,000 to help provide service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Public Education Campaign for Tobacco Sales
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign with one simple message: 21 is the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products, no matter what. The campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, the annual statewide assessments of the retailer violation rate...
Audit Ordered for State Agency that Issues Professional Licenses
(Bob Hague, WRN) Lawmakers want to know why it takes too long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee order an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. Co-chair, Representative Robert Wittke of Racine. “We have way too many people waiting way too long for licenses.”
DATCP Announces Corn Promotion Board Election Results
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board election results. The following corn producers started their three-year terms as elected members of the WCPB on Feb. 1, 2023:. District 1: Randall Woodruff of Chippewa Falls: Representing. Douglas,. Bayfield,. Ashland,. Iron,. Vilas,
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Implementing Next Phase of 988 Lifeline Plan
(Bob Hague, WRN) Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. Department of Health Services Crisis Services Coordinator Caroline Crehan Neumann says the message is simple. “If you are in a mental health or substance use crisis you can call or text nine eight eight or chat nine eight eight lifeline-dot- org.”
Central Wisconsin Lawmaker Wants to Create Lifetime Fishing Licenses
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A central Wisconsin lawmaker wants to create lifetime fishing licenses in Wisconsin. Republican State Senator Pat Testin says many other states already give residents the option to purchase lifetime fishing licenses. He hopes that giving people that option would help bring them out to the state's waters year after year.
Evers Budget to Include Shared Revenue Increase, Allow Local Sales Tax Hikes
(Bob Hague, WRN) Governor Tony Evers reveals what he’ll propose to help local governments with their budget challenges. Evers’ budget will call for dedicating 20 percent of future state tax collections to increase shared revenue by more than $576 million, and allow local governments to levy higher sales taxes.
Wisconsin Saw Large Increase in New Businesses During the COVID Pandemic
Wisconsin, like much of the country, saw a surge in new businesses created during the COVID-19 pandemic. But those businesses have faced challenges in the form of inflation and the ongoing labor shortage. Despite obstacles and uncertainty around the global economy, many of the state’s new entrepreneurs have persevered.
State of Wisconsin Not Allowed to do Business with Uber Due to Tax Issues
(WMTV) The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. The ride-sharing company’s presence on the list of companies not in compliance with a Wisconsin tax law also has ramifications for UW System schools. While the list affects approved vendors for official state and university system business, it does not mean people who work for either entity are barred from using the app for personal travel.
Bill Would Require Insurers and PBMS to Put Co-Pay Assistance Towards Patients Annual Co-Pay Amounts
(Bob Hague, WRN) Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients like J.P. Summers that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. “It's not fair for the insurance companies to accept these funds, use them up and then still expect the patient like myself to keep paying their deductible.”
Wisconsin Struggling to Recruit and Retain Lawyers
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County's top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling, according to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the...
Wisconsin DNR Urges Snowmobilers to Ride Sober
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports nine snowmobile fatalities so far in 2023 and urges all snowmobile operators to Sled Safe and Sled Smart. “With the big football weekend coming up, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for snowmobile operators to be safe, responsible and sober. Impairment of any kind can have tragic consequences,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw.
Wisconsin License Plates to Help Pet-Spaying Efforts Open to View
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) A Wisconsin non-profit providing services to spay and neuter pets has a specialty license plate available to view. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles received the request for the plate from the organization called The Fix Is In, Incorporated. Proceeds from the $25 donation added to the regular registration fee for the plates will support the group’s aim to reduce the number of cats and dogs in Wisconsin shelters, and reduce the overpopulation problem for cats and dogs.
Wisconsin Families Expected to See a Drop in Food Assistance Payments
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) Hundreds of thousands of low-income Wisconsinites will soon see a drop in their food assistance payments, leaving food banks bracing for surge in demand. According to Sarah Lehr with Wisconsin Public Radio, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsinites participating in the FoodShare assistance program were...
Wisconsin Farmers Can Expect to Pay Record High Amounts to Plant Crops this Spring
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) As the calendar ticks down to spring, Wisconsin farmers can expect to pay a record high amount to put their crops in the ground this year. According to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, ag economist Paul Mitchell said at the Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook...
Wisconsin DHS Has Received Five Reports of Toxic Shock Syndrome
Since July 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has received five reports of toxic shock syndrome (TSS), with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage females. No deaths have been reported. TSS is a serious illness caused by bacteria that can produce toxins. In a...
More Thank 400 Dairy Farms in Wisconsin Shut Down Last Year
(WMTV) After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said the cows gave more milk than they ever had before. “I think they maybe knew they were going down the road,” Reisinger said.
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative Applauds Updates to School Meal Nutrition Standards
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative applauds the proposed updates by USDA to school meal nutrition standards, particularly for USDA's plans to maintain low-fat milk for students, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. "The presence of low-fat flavored milk in schools is important to the investment in the health and...
Wisconsin Communities Deal With Vacant Malls and Retail Spaces
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, the former Park Plaza Mall opened in the...
Egg Prices Expected to Drop
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) Consumer egg prices have been high for months, sparking an abundance of jokes on social media, some conspiracy theories and even an accusation of price gouging by a farm advocacy group. John Brunnquell is CEO of Egg Innovations, which produces free-range and pasture-raised eggs...
