California bakery owner dead after armed robbery

A beloved Northern California bakery owner has died after being the victim of a robbery earlier this week in which she was severely injured, her family said. Jen Angel, the owner of Angel Cakes died after losing all brain function, her loved ones said Thursday evening. "It is with a...
