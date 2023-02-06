ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Microsoft Is Apparently Discussing ChatGPT's Bizarre Alternate Personality

A group of redditors has developed a truly unhinged way to hack OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT into various deranged entities that will gladly spit out vile language, fringe opinions, and even advice on how to carry out illegal activities. One particularly popular persona these users have managed to transform ChatGPT...
Futurism

Google Invests $300 Million in AI That Passed Law School Exam

Two months after OpenAI's surprise ChatGPT release caused Google to issue an internal "code red," the search giant is finally making — or at least, doin' their darndest to make — big moves to catch up. Coupled with the announcement that in the coming weeks the company will...
Futurism

Google's Demo of Upcoming AI Shows It Making Huge Factual Mistake

Google's ChatGPT competitor called Bard — which doesn't even have a launch date yet — is already off to a rough start. As spotted by Reuters, Google's chatbot is already spewing misinformation — right in the company's own promotional demo. "Google just announced they’re going to be...
Futurism

Bing Executive Says He Has His Sobbing Under Control

Who could've thought that we'd be talking about Bing, Microsoft's search engine that's been playing second fiddle to Google since its conception, in the year 2023?. "Imagining a Bing exec somewhere deep in a Microsoft office just sobbing uncontrollably rn that Bing is *finally* getting its moment," Engadget senior editor Karissa Bell wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.
Futurism

China Growing Pigs in Huge High Rise Buildings

China is constructing giant towers with dozens of stories to farm pigs, The New York Times reports, in a massive drive to get the country's animal supplies caught up with demand and stabilize prices in the country. The small rural town of Ezhou in central China, for instance, constructed a...
Futurism

Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes

According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
Futurism

Former Facebook Exec Says AI Will Soon Simulate the Human Brain

John Carmack — Doom creator, father of virtual reality, and premier disgruntled Meta employee — believes humanity is on the cusp of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). "I think that, almost certainly, the tools that we've got from deep learning in this last decade," the famed programmer told Dallas Innovates, "we'll be able to ride those to artificial general intelligence."
Futurism

Breaking: SpaceX Reaches Major Starship Milestone, Fires 31 Engines At Once

SpaceX just pulled off an incredible stunt. The company fired 31 of its gigantic Super Heavy booster's 33 rocket engines at once, producing a gargantuan amount of thrust — likely the most powerful rocket ignition in human history. It's a massive step forward, setting the stage for SpaceX's long-awaited,...
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

Bill Pledges to Keep Flying Private Jet While Speaking Out Against Climate Change

Billionaire Microsoft cofounder, philanthropist, and climate advocate Bill Gates will do whatever it takes to save the planet — as long as it doesn't mean flying economy. "Well, I buy the gold standard of, funding Climeworks, to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint," Gates told the BBC during a lengthy interview, when asked how he feels about the criticism that, as one of the world's premier voices in the climate movement, regularly flying private — widely regarded as one of the more blatantly terrible things one can do for the environment — is a bit hypocritical. (To clarify, Climeworks is a direct air carbon capture firm that has a partnership with the Gates-founded Microsoft.)
Futurism

SpaceX President Warns That Starship's Orbital Launch May Explode

SpaceX is gearing up for the long-awaited first orbital launch of its gigantic Starship super heavy launch system. A lot will be on the line. In fact, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell says that a lot can still go wrong. "Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight......

Comments / 0

Community Policy