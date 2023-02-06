Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Futurism
Panicked Elon Musk Asked Twitter Employees to Stop Building New Features as Site's Infrastructure Crumbles
If you were on Twitter at all yesterday evening, you may have noticed: it was broken. If you tried to tweet outright, you were hit with a pop-up that said you'd already reached your "daily limit," even if you hadn't tweeted at all that day. People turned to scheduling their...
Futurism
Microsoft Is Apparently Discussing ChatGPT's Bizarre Alternate Personality
A group of redditors has developed a truly unhinged way to hack OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT into various deranged entities that will gladly spit out vile language, fringe opinions, and even advice on how to carry out illegal activities. One particularly popular persona these users have managed to transform ChatGPT...
Futurism
Google Invests $300 Million in AI That Passed Law School Exam
Two months after OpenAI's surprise ChatGPT release caused Google to issue an internal "code red," the search giant is finally making — or at least, doin' their darndest to make — big moves to catch up. Coupled with the announcement that in the coming weeks the company will...
Futurism
Google's Demo of Upcoming AI Shows It Making Huge Factual Mistake
Google's ChatGPT competitor called Bard — which doesn't even have a launch date yet — is already off to a rough start. As spotted by Reuters, Google's chatbot is already spewing misinformation — right in the company's own promotional demo. "Google just announced they’re going to be...
Futurism
Bing Executive Says He Has His Sobbing Under Control
Who could've thought that we'd be talking about Bing, Microsoft's search engine that's been playing second fiddle to Google since its conception, in the year 2023?. "Imagining a Bing exec somewhere deep in a Microsoft office just sobbing uncontrollably rn that Bing is *finally* getting its moment," Engadget senior editor Karissa Bell wrote in a tongue-in-cheek tweet.
Futurism
China Growing Pigs in Huge High Rise Buildings
China is constructing giant towers with dozens of stories to farm pigs, The New York Times reports, in a massive drive to get the country's animal supplies caught up with demand and stabilize prices in the country. The small rural town of Ezhou in central China, for instance, constructed a...
Futurism
Mysterious Russian Satellite Explodes
According to the Guardians of the US Space Force, a mysterious Russian satellite broke apart in orbit early last month, leaving a trail of at least 85 pieces of potentially dangerous space debris in its wake. The mighty watchful eyes over at America's 18th Space Defense Squadron tweeted the news...
Futurism
Former Facebook Exec Says AI Will Soon Simulate the Human Brain
John Carmack — Doom creator, father of virtual reality, and premier disgruntled Meta employee — believes humanity is on the cusp of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). "I think that, almost certainly, the tools that we've got from deep learning in this last decade," the famed programmer told Dallas Innovates, "we'll be able to ride those to artificial general intelligence."
Futurism
Breaking: SpaceX Reaches Major Starship Milestone, Fires 31 Engines At Once
SpaceX just pulled off an incredible stunt. The company fired 31 of its gigantic Super Heavy booster's 33 rocket engines at once, producing a gargantuan amount of thrust — likely the most powerful rocket ignition in human history. It's a massive step forward, setting the stage for SpaceX's long-awaited,...
Futurism
Bill Pledges to Keep Flying Private Jet While Speaking Out Against Climate Change
Billionaire Microsoft cofounder, philanthropist, and climate advocate Bill Gates will do whatever it takes to save the planet — as long as it doesn't mean flying economy. "Well, I buy the gold standard of, funding Climeworks, to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family's carbon footprint," Gates told the BBC during a lengthy interview, when asked how he feels about the criticism that, as one of the world's premier voices in the climate movement, regularly flying private — widely regarded as one of the more blatantly terrible things one can do for the environment — is a bit hypocritical. (To clarify, Climeworks is a direct air carbon capture firm that has a partnership with the Gates-founded Microsoft.)
Futurism
SpaceX President Warns That Starship's Orbital Launch May Explode
SpaceX is gearing up for the long-awaited first orbital launch of its gigantic Starship super heavy launch system. A lot will be on the line. In fact, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell says that a lot can still go wrong. "Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight......
Comments / 0