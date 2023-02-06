ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting

Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
BROCKTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open

DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
DUDLEY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse

WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
