fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton, Somerset and Everett residents arrested in Brockton on gun charges after Taunton armed robbery, shooting
Police say a future tragedy was averted when Brockton Police Detectives seized two guns and ammunition and arrested three people racing through Brockton Wednesday after allegedly committing an armed robbery in Taunton. Taunton Police reported the suspects fired at a residence causing property damage. Taunton authorities, along with the State...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Boston Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since January 25.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
FOUND: Pajama-Clad Boston 12-Year-Old Missing, Police Ask For Public's Help
The Boston police department announced that Givens had been found on Friday, Feb. 10. A pre-teen last seen leaving a Boston address in her pajamas has sparked police efforts to locate her, officials say.Raine Givens, 12, was last seen leaving 850 Harrison Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 8 around 3:3…
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
Brockton man arrested for suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and running from police
The Massachusetts State Police arrested a man from Brockton with a suspended license trafficking marijuana after he ran away from the police.
Police seek help identifying man who punched 62-year-old woman at MBTA station
Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who punched a 62-year-old woman at an MBTA station on Tuesday.
Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open
DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding In Tuesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver for speeding after a crash on Route 9 last night, February 7. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. at 931 Worcester Road in Framingham. The driver “struck a guardrail then traveled across the road striking another guardrail,” explained Framingham Police spokesperson...
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
Worcester man charged with attempted murder in shots-fired incident near courthouse
WORCESTER — A second city man has been arrested in connection with shots fired Feb 2 near the Worcester District Courthouse. The man is alleged to have fired at a vehicle operated by the first man who was arrested, according to court records. James Freeman, 31, of Worcester, was arrested at around 6 p.m. Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, and several firearms charges. ...
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
NECN
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest Westport man after reports of several stolen packages, shoplifting
Police have arrested a Westport man on several charges after reports of multiple thefts. According to Westport Police, on Monday, Detectives executed a search and an arrest warrant at Cornell Road. John A. Taylor III, 51 years old, was placed under arrest without incident. Since November 2022, officers had been...
Man being held for 2nd degree murder in fatal Taunton crash indicted for drug trafficking, DA says
A 34-year-old man charged in a deadly Taunton crash that killed a Middleborough mother has also been indicted on numerous drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges after investigators searched a Norton home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday.
