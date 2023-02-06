ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

6 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With The British Channel Islands

In the Channel, a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France, are five islands: Jersey, Guernsey, Sark, Alderney, and Herm. These islands are independent of both countries and are self-governing, but they owe their allegiance to the British crown. Geographically, they are closer to France than England and you will find French-sounding place names on the islands. You might even hear a dialect being spoken that’s very close to medieval Norman French.
travelawaits.com

AmaWaterways Free Land Tours Offer Extended — When You Need To Book By To Get The Deal

AmaWaterways is extending its popular free land package offer for groups and individual travelers in 2023 and exclusively for groups into 2024. The offer got incredible feedback and allows guests to add a complimentary 2-, 3-, or 4-night land package to their river cruise, giving passengers time to really explore locations before or after their sailing.
travelawaits.com

7 Delicious Breads To Try In Italy, And Where To Find Them

Everyone knows that Italy is famous for its variety of pasta (around 300 different types), but who would guess that there are at least 250 types of Italian bread? Each Italian region has its own baking traditions and each type of bread captures the social, economic, and cultural evolution of the area it comes from. Granted, Italians consider pizza as a type of bread, but still… Mamma mia! That’s a lot of dough!

Comments / 0

Community Policy