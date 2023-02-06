Holyoke Man Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old

A sexual assault case that has been unfolding for almost two years wrapped up in the maximum sentence for the offender, according to court records.

Hampden County resident Miguel Rivera, age 49, of Holyoke, was arrested in Hartford County by Enfield Police in December 2020, according to court documents.

Rivera pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for sexual assault in the second degree of a victim under 16 and injury or risk of injury to a minor.

Rivera was arrested after police received a call reporting a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, according to WWLP. At the hospital, detectives learned that Rivera touched the girl inappropriately and threatened to kill her mother and siblings if she told anyone.

Rivera is known to the girl's household but is not a family member, WWLP reported.