Samuel Hardwick and Phoenix Lanford, two members of Aledo FFA, each caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble on Jan. 18, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Hardwick’s parents are Christin and Aaron Hardwick of Aledo. His award was sponsored by River Ranch. Lanford’s parents are Michelle and Darrell Lanford of Aledo. His award was sponsored by Therrell Family.

ALEDO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO