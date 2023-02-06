ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

Aledo grads ‘bowl-over’ NCAA Div. I audiences

Chuck Filiaga's final college football game was played in a way he'd always known, winning. The former Aledo Bearcat, an offensive lineman on the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, helped his team to a 28-20 Pinstripe Bowl victory over Syracuse. It wrapped up his college career and lifted the Gophers to a 9-4 record, in which he played in all 13 games.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Swimcats qualify eight for state

A year ago Aledo qualified four swimmers for the Class 5A State Swim Meet. This season the Swimcats doubled that number after competing in the 5A Region II Meet at Debbie Weems Natatorium Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 6-7. The meet was originally scheduled for Feb. 3-4 but was moved back...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Ladycats close out season with a win, secure playoff spot

Aledo’s Ladycat hoopsters rode the proverbial rollercoaster all season long. The highs were filled with victories over teams like Wichita Falls Rider, Northwest, and Saginaw. The low pointssaw this team suffer heartbreaking, one-possession losses at home to Granbury and Azle. Through it all these Ladycats have proven time and...
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Two Aledo FFA students win stock show calf scramble

Samuel Hardwick and Phoenix Lanford, two members of Aledo FFA, each caught a calf during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble on Jan. 18, earning a $500 purchase certificate for a show heifer and the chance for up to $16,000 in scholarship awards. Hardwick’s parents are Christin and Aaron Hardwick of Aledo. His award was sponsored by River Ranch. Lanford’s parents are Michelle and Darrell Lanford of Aledo. His award was sponsored by Therrell Family.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Ladycats pair qualify for regionals

Two members of the Aledo Ladycats wrestling team qualified for this weekend’s Class 5A Region I Tournament at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Feb. 10-11. Avery Kernan and Kyra Wright, both team captains, each finished fourth in their respective classifications of 107 and 114 pounds. Rilei Blankenship placed fifth in the 138 division and is an alternate.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Growth Committee meets for last time

For the 50 volunteers of the Aledo Growth Committee, it’s been a long road filled with volumes of information and countless hours of deliberation. But, alas, this journey they embarked on together those many months ago is winding to its inevitable conclusion. Members of the AGC met for their...
ALEDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy