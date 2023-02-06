ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Take-Two lowers annual adjusted sales forecast

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ccrR_0keNvO8x00

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O) lowered its annual bookings forecast on Monday, a sign that it is struggling to keep gamers glued amid a weakening economy and broader slowdown in the gaming market.

Shares of the New York-based company fell nearly 2% in extended trading.

The videogame publisher's forecast comes after rival Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) and Xbox maker Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) disappointed Wall Street with their outlook, suggesting that the slump in gaming market might sustain this year.

Take-Two Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said net bookings took a hit as "consumers shifted their holiday spending toward established blockbuster franchises and titles that were offered with pricing promotions in light of macroeconomic conditions."

He added that the trend affected the performance of some new releases.

Despite releasing to good reviews on Dec. 2, Take-Two's role-playing game "Marvel's Midnight Suns" was the 14th most downloaded title on Sony's PlayStation 5 in December, trailing even the two-year-old title "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

Third quarter adjusted sales stood at $1.38 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.46 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Take-Two said it now expects full-year adjusted sales between $5.2 billion and $5.25 billion, compared with $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion forecast previously. Analysts expected a figure of $5.39 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
Motley Fool

Why Shopify Surged 41.9% in January

Shopify introduced its new Commerce Components platform for enterprise retail. This new software stack boasts higher conversion rates and has onboarded toy giant Mattel. Shopify has also raised the prices of all three service tiers to stay ahead of high inflation rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
NASDAQ

PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as price hikes, inflation weigh on demand

Feb 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday forecast annual profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that multiple price hikes were beginning to dampen demand for its sodas and snacks amid a cost-of-living crisis. There has been a shift in consumer spending with rising inflation forcing consumers to turn to...
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Benzinga

Alphabet, Capri Holdings, Paycom Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping around 75 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI dropped 24% to $50.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN dropped 18.1% to $4.0850 after the company reported...
investing.com

Prudential Financial profit falls 26% as market rout drags AUM

(Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) reported a roughly 26% fall in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday as a global market rout pressured the insurer's assets under management (AUM). The previous year was marked by heavy losses in the capital markets amid uncertainty triggered by the war in Ukraine, decades-high...
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
NASDAQ

Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks

LOS ANGELES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the...
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy