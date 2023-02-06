ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turkey’s lax policing of building codes known before quake

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say. The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is gaining renewed scrutiny in the aftermath of this week’s devastating quakes, which flattened thousands of buildings and killed more than 23,000 people across Turkey and Syria. As one expert put it: “This is a disaster caused by shoddy construction, not by an earthquake.” The well-known construction deficiencies were largely ignored, experts said, because addressing them would be expensive, unpopular and restrain a key engine of the country’s economic growth.
Argentina worried over Russian women traveling to give birth

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government is acknowledging concern over the large number of pregnant Russian women who have recently entered the country to give birth as a way to obtain an Argentine passport, claiming that three Russian spies who were recently detained in Slovenia were citizens of the South American country. Immigration authorities forbade six pregnant Russian women from entering Argentina this week — three on Wednesday and three on Thursday — saying they had falsely claimed to be tourists, said Florencia Carignano, the national director for migration. In the last year, 21,757 Russian citizens have entered Argentina, including around 10,500 pregnant women, an official said.

