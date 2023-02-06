ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Homicide charge filed against suspect who robbed 78-year-old Clovis man, leading to fatal injuries

 3 days ago

The man accused of robbing 78-year-old Frank Moore at a Clovis shopping center has been charged with homicide after Moore passed away from his injuries.

Clovis Police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright had one count of homicide charged against him by the Fresno County District Attorney's office Monday at a preliminary hearing.

Wright is accused of robbing and beating Moore at a Clovis shopping center's parking lot on December 30, 2022.

On January 11, 2023, the family of Moore confirmed his death to Action News.

Moore was known for stopping at the Dollar Tree at Herndon and Clovis to pick up a newspaper every morning.

Witnesses in the area told Clovis police officers that Moore was attacked, hit over the head, and left lying on the ground.

Now, Wright is facing six felony charges including homicide, battery, assault and elder abuse.

