Homicide charge filed against suspect who robbed 78-year-old Clovis man, leading to fatal injuries
The man accused of robbing 78-year-old Frank Moore at a Clovis shopping center has been charged with homicide after Moore passed away from his injuries. Clovis Police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright had one count of homicide charged against him by the Fresno County District Attorney's office Monday at a preliminary hearing. Wright is accused of robbing and beating Moore at a Clovis shopping center's parking lot on December 30, 2022. On January 11, 2023, the family of Moore confirmed his death to Action News. RELATED: 78-year-old man dies from injuries after robbery in Clovis, family says Moore was known for stopping at the Dollar Tree at Herndon and Clovis to pick up a newspaper every morning. Witnesses in the area told Clovis police officers that Moore was attacked, hit over the head, and left lying on the ground. RELATED: Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested Now, Wright is facing six felony charges including homicide, battery, assault and elder abuse.
