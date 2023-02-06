ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Lo and Ben Affleck ‘Not Fazed’ by Those 2023 Grammys Memes

Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck seem to be unaffected after Affleck was turned into a viral meme at the 2023 Grammys. Sources close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are aware of the memes, but they aren't paying attention to them. "Jen and Ben are...
Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach passed away from natural causes in his Los Angeles home on February 8. Bacharach was an incredibly talented composer and songwriter, working with many of the biggest pop musicians of the 20th century. His usual lounge pop style would also go on to inspire tons of artists as the decades went on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Remember When ‘Some Girl Named’ Lady Gaga Was on ‘The Hills’?

Before Lady Gaga was the Grammy-winning pop icon-turned-actress we all know and love today, did you know she appeared briefly on an episode of MTV's hit soap-reality show, The Hills?. According to Fandom, production on the fourth season of The Hills began in the spring of 2008, around the time...
