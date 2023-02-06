Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Deputies arrest wanted Columbus man in Elkland Hills Trailer Park
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) apprehended a man on the Intelligence Led Police Unit’s most wanted list on Thursday night. Deputies attempted to serve arrest warrants in Elkland Hills Trailer Park, near Newbern, at around 11:15 p.m., after they received information that Daniel Michael, 31, who had eluded arrest the previous week, was there. The warrants were for dealing in methamphetamine, manufacturing meth, and possession of meth.
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
korncountry.com
Police continue searching for missing Hope woman Donna Mitchell
GREENSBURG, Ind. —The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any tips relating to a Hope woman who has been missing for three years as of this weekend. Donna Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville. After she went missing, she was believed to be in extreme danger, having not taken the medication she was dependent on when she left her home in Hope.
korncountry.com
JNET busts 6, discovers Columbus meth lab
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two search warrants issued Monday night resulted in the arrest of six people and the discovery of a methamphetamine lab. The warrants were the result of two separate long-term investigations by the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET). The first warrant was for an RV parked at...
korncountry.com
North Vernon motorcycle gang member convicted of murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jennings County man is facing between 90 and 130 years in prison after being found guilty of murder and related charges in a 2021 gang shootout that resulted in the death of a gang member. Michael J. Karnuth, of North Vernon, was also convicted of...
korncountry.com
Park Forest fire displaces Columbus family, no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A female occupant escaped injury following a Wednesday evening residential fire in Park Forest Estates. Investigators are looking into the cause after firefighters extinguished the blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was called to 1028 Junco Dr., at around 5:45 p.m.,...
korncountry.com
NexusPark ‘officially’ breaks ground
COLUMBUS. Ind. – The official NexusPark Groundbreaking Ceremony was held Wednesday with Mayor Jim Leinhoop and other dignitaries in attendance. Even though work has been going on for months, the ceremonial groundbreaking day signaled a great step forward for this project. In addition to remarks from collaborators and community...
korncountry.com
Barth. Co. has slight risk for severe weather, Wind Advisory is active until 7 p.m. Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory has been issued for Bartholomew County and the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the day on Thursday. A large portion of south-central Indiana, including Bartholomew and surrounding counties, is under a Wind Advisory on Thursday from early morning until 7 p.m., according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM).
korncountry.com
Seymour Main Street opens grant application for downtown improvements
SEYMOUR, Ind. — Seymour Main Street has opened grant applications for downtown businesses and buildings. Grants are available for the Facade, Awning and Signage, Building Renovation/Business Build Out, Roof Stabilization Assistance (RSAP), Upper Story Residential Grant, Rental Purchase Assistance (RPAP), Down Payment Assistance, and Loan and Grant programs. This...
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County updates recycling policy
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District (BCSWMD) has confirmed that its recycling process is being altered. Due to vendor service changes, paper recycling will be updated at the Petersville (11110 25th St.) and the Harrison (10293 Old Nashville Rd.) Convenience Stations, as well as the Bartholomew County Landfill (811 E. County Road 450S).
korncountry.com
Our Hospice Jennings County Gala raises over $70,000
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The 25th Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Jennings County Gala was held last Saturday, February 4, and it was a huge success. “It was wonderful to be back together, live, and in-person for the gala,” said Julie Davis, Event and Volunteer Services Manager for Our Hospice, “and we are thankful to the community for their tremendous support as we netted a record $70,800.”
korncountry.com
Cummins announces new dewatering pumps
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced the availability of two new dewatering pump solutions for use in construction, oil/gas, agricultural, mining, water, and waste water environments. The QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 offer customers a fully finished pump for use in their operations powered by Cummins’ QSF2.8 engine. These...
korncountry.com
Students recognized during 4-H day at Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) welcomed 4-H students to the Statehouse this week. She presented Senate Concurrent Resolution 15, which recognizes 4-H students for their accomplishments as youth leaders. The 4-H program provides students across the state with community clubs, school enrichment opportunities, camps/workshops, and special programs...
Comments / 0