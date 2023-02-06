Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team are pleased to announce the graduation of Jason Hutson from the ARC. “Jason Hutson is one of the kindest and gentlest people that has graduated from the Adult Recovery Court since I have been on the bench,” Judge Braig said. “He is a quiet leader. If someone needed a ride or another favor, Jason would volunteer. He never asked for anything in return. He led by example. We will miss seeing him in court. But I think his future is bright and his best life is in front of him. We could not be more proud of him.”

