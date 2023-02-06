Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
peakofohio.com
Four Raiders qualify to the District 6 Science Fair
Four Benjamin Logan High School students are moving on to the District 6 Science Fair. Tristan Sheets is one of four BLHS students with a Superior rating moving on to the District Science Day 2023 which will be held in person on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at the Ohio Northern University, Mathile Center for the Natural Sciences.
peakofohio.com
Local Man Graduates from Logan County ARC
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team are pleased to announce the graduation of Jason Hutson from the ARC. “Jason Hutson is one of the kindest and gentlest people that has graduated from the Adult Recovery Court since I have been on the bench,” Judge Braig said. “He is a quiet leader. If someone needed a ride or another favor, Jason would volunteer. He never asked for anything in return. He led by example. We will miss seeing him in court. But I think his future is bright and his best life is in front of him. We could not be more proud of him.”
peakofohio.com
Lady Chiefs season ends; IL 8th-grade boys advance to CBC title game
Tournament basketball action is underway for area teams. Bellefontaine lost in the first round of the D2 Sectional to Tippecanoe 43-33. The Lady Chiefs finish the season 13-10. Middle School:. Indian Lake’s 8th-grade boys held off Urbana 30-29 in the CBC semi-finals. Grady Lantz finished with 11 points for...
peakofohio.com
BCS recognized for Top Ten United Way campaign
The generosity of Bellefontaine City Schools’ employees was recently recognized by the United Way of Logan County. The popular non-profit organization held its Annual LIVE UNITED Awards Ceremony at Green Hills Foundation Hall last week. The United Way of Logan County annual campaign raised a record $1,102,249 last fall.
peakofohio.com
Peggy L. Miller
Peggy L. Miller, 85 of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born June 3, 1937, in Springfield, OH to the late Lewis John Frederick and Jane Elizabeth (Osborn) Kreakbaum. Peggy’s mom Jane passed away when she was five years old. Later in childhood, she was raised by her loving stepmother Kay (LaVerne) Zell. On November 12, 1960, in Pickrelltown, OH she married the love of her life Charles A. Miller, who survives.
peakofohio.com
Eric Shane McFarlin
Eric Shane McFarlin, 50, of Bellefontaine, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on November 15, 1972, the son of the late John Wayne and Paula (Raye) McFarlin. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke McFarlin of Rhode Island, a...
peakofohio.com
Sherry Louise Dugan
Sherry Louise Dugan, 81 of Lakeview Ohio, passed away, at 1:37 am February 7, 2023, at Ayden Healthcare of Bell Springs, Bellefontaine, Ohio. Sherry was born in Russells Point Ohio September 4th, 1941, to the late Melvin Leroy and Marietta (Beach) Hereld. She was preceded in death by her stepson Gene Deardorff and granddaughter Deborah Louis Deardorff, four sisters Clara, Sondra, Evelyn, and Lila, two brothers, Roger and William McKinley, and a nephew, Raymond Spires.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake Falls to Versailles
The Indian Lake boys basketball team went up against the talented Versailles Tigers, at home last night. Indian Lake played even with Versailles for the first half of the game, as the Lakers were down 25-21. The Tigers went on a 15-10 run in the 3rd. The Tigers’ leader, Connor Stonebraker, scored 10 points alone in the final period.
peakofohio.com
New details released from lengthy 33 closure
New details have been released regarding the accident that shut down 33 for several hours. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Delarcy Black, of Grove City, was driving his semi on 33, near the Route 68 exit, when he clipped a vehicle operated by Ernest Vehorn, of Botkins. No...
peakofohio.com
Lakeview woman charged with domestic violence
A Lakeview woman was charged with domestic violence Thursday evening. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 11,000 block of County Road 87. While en route, dispatch advised deputies the male caller stated the female, Stacey McLean, 40, attacked him by hitting him in the chest.
