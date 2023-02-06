Read full article on original website
Inaugural Scholarship Set Up By Friends Of The Oswego Public Library
OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library announce a new annual scholarship for graduating seniors who live in the Oswego City School District. Oswego High School students and home-schooled students who live in the Oswego City School District are eligible to apply. A $1000 scholarship will be awarded each year beginning in June of this year.
Local High School Student Wins Prestigious Subnivean New Writers Awards Competition
OSWEGO – Brooklyn Saternow, a student at Oswego High School, was selected as winner of the 2022 Subnivean New Writers Awards competition offered by SUNY Oswego’s internationally-known literary magazine. “I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Saternow said upon learning she had won and will be published in Subnivean...
Pulaski Students Build And Program Robots
PULASKI, NY – Students at Pulaski’s Lura Sharp Elementary recently started learning about robotics and programming during the school’s Robotics Club. With a focus on building and programming robots to accomplish various tasks, the club is offered to all students in grades K-5. “We focus on varying...
Phoenix Trio To Perform At State Symposium
PHOENIX – Three Phoenix Central School District students will perform alongside the most elite musicians in the state during an upcoming symposium. Eighth-graders Mirabella Beerman, Alexis Yager and Isabella Whitehead were recently selected to represent the district at the New York State Band Director’s Association Spring Symposium in March. The honor, noted Emerson J. Dillon Middle School band teacher David Frateschi, is no small feat.
APW National Honor Society Recognizes New Inductees
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – APW Junior-Senior High School celebrated the induction of 24 new students into their National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society. At a ceremony on Feb. 7, students from both groups were recognized and sworn into the prestigious organizations, having already demonstrated academic achievement and commitment to their community. Current members led much of the services, with student musicians like Kiara Bassett, Jason Bobanick, Noah Clark and Bruce Flanagan performing the National Anthem and school Alma Mater.
OHS Students Earn Academic Honors
OSWEGO – Hundreds of Oswego High School students earned academic recognition for their achievements during the second quarter. The highest honor, high honor, and honor roll recipients are below:. 9th Grade Highest Honors:. Devin Wayne Allen, Hannah Barbera, Jason Bartlett, Carter Beckwith, Kylie Margaret Beers, Addison Britt, Daniel William...
jamesvilledewitt.org
JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal
The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
Dot Foods Supports Phoenix Athletic Program
PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District Athletic Department will have some new equipment thanks to a $7,250 donation from Dot Foods. “Our goal is to use the funds to benefit as many Phoenix students and student-athletes as possible, which is why we are thinking about improving some weight room machines,” said PCSD Director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics John Jeffries. “We are extremely grateful for Dot Foods and their donation to help our athletic program.”
SUNY Oswego students, Marquardt Switches Team Up On Software Projects
Software engineering major Sean Schukraft and information science majors Ahmad Black and Matthew Olmeda – then all seniors working on their capstone projects – appreciated the opportunity, made possible by computer science faculty member Bastian Tenbergen. It’s an example of the university working with generous industry partners.
Mexico MS Educator Honored With Music Award
MEXICO – Cheers and well wishes were all around in the Mexico Middle School band room as one music educator was surprised with a monthly Music Educator Award from WCNY Classic FM. Several station members were on hand to surprise Kevin Upcraft, a band director, instructor and leader at...
APW Central School District Early Dismissal, Friday 2/10/23
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District concerning early dismissal for the Junior and Senior High School:. Tomorrow, Friday, February 10, 2023 APW JSHS will dismiss at 10:58 a.m. and the Elementary will dismiss at 12:10 p.m. for Parent Teacher Conferences. There will be no a.m. or p.m. UPK.
Logan Craig of Mexico, NY Graduates From Clarkson University
POTSDAM, NY – Logan James Craig of Mexico, NY, received a Bachelor of Science Degree with Great Distinction in Engineering and Management, Project Management minor from Clarkson University on December 17, 2022. As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development...
Fulton Family YMCA To Host Enchanted Forest Themed Dance, Ties And Tiaras
FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA is set to host their annual dance, Ties and Tiaras, on Friday, February 17th from 6:00pm-8:00pm. This event is for all the princesses in our community and their special someone: dads, stepdads, uncles, brothers, grandpas, or any other family member who has a strong presence in the child’s life. This dance will have a DJ, pictures, games, light refreshments, and more! Registration for this event will be open until Wednesday, February 13th.
Eagle Beverage Supports Autism 5k
OSWEGO — The 8th Annual “Irish Out Run Autism” has once again received the support of Eagle Beverage Co. for this year’s March 4, 5k walk/run. The event beginning and ending at The Press Box, 29 East First Street, will benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force and scholarships for Oswego County students on the Autism spectrum.
OMS Students Earn Recognition For Academic Excellence
OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School students excelled in the classroom during the second quarter and were recently lauded for their achievements. Principal Mary Beth Fierro along with OMS faculty and staff recognized the following students who earned Honor Roll and/or High Honor Roll this marking period:. Seventh Grade Honor...
OCSD Board of Education Discusses Budget Items During Bi-Montly Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education met on the evening of Tuesday, February 7, 2023, with all members present. District resident Jim Eckman once again addressed the board during the Public Session portion of the meeting, expressing his dissatisfaction with the district officials, as well as outgoing Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III and his handling of his concerns. Eckman stated that he was glad to see him leave the District.
City Of Fulton Offers Free NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program
FULTON, NY – With severe weather events becoming more frequent and more extreme, it is more important than ever that New Yorkers are prepared for disasters. The NY Citizen Preparedness Training Program teaches residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any type of disaster, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. This training course will provide an introduction to responding to a natural or man-made disaster.
Darrah Carr Dance To Present ‘Ceilidh’ At SUNY Oswego On Feb. 17
OSWEGO – Darrah Carr Dance will present “Ceilidh: An Evening of Irish Music and Dance” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre, part of SUNY Oswego’s Artswego Performing Arts Series. The Bessie Award-nominated company brings a new twist to conventional...
Grant funds to boost Hannibal full-day UPK program
HNNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District recently secured funds to bolster its UPK instruction and continue operating as a full-day program. The funding, which totaled $245,000 for Hannibal, was made possible through the New York State UPK Expansion Grant program. Funds were awarded to districts based on plans to serve high-need populations, level of existing pre-kindergarten services and the extent to which a district planned to maximize the total number of eligible 4-year-old children served in its programs.
KPS Embraces Mindfulness At Assemblies
OSWEGO – Mindfulness, self-care and general positivity were on display and talked about during assemblies at Kingsford Park Elementary School. Brian Chevalier from Songspun Productions visited on Jan. 31, offering two assemblies which allowed every student in school to take part. Chevalier got the students involved in the show,...
