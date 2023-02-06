Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
MCCAC to turn Oregon Motor Motel into transitional shelter
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council announced Wednesday that it has finalized the purchase of the Oregon Motor Motel, located at 200 W. Second St. in The Dalles, which it will renovate and convert into a 54-room, 100-bed transitional housing shelter. According to a press release from MCCAC, the purchase and renovation...
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: John Hilderbrand
John Ormand Hilderbrand passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Descended from settlers who emigrated to the Oregon Territory in the early 1850s, one set of great-grand parents initially settled outside of what is now Condon, Ore., and another set of great-grandparents were the first settlers in the Klickitat Valley, founding Goldendale, Wash. John was born on April 10, 1927, in Portland, Ore., and lived life to the fullest for 95 years.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Oleta Hackett
Oleta Fern (Whittenberg) Hackett, age 97, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023. A resident of The Dalles, Ore., for nearly 70 years, Oleta was born in Elk City, Okla., to parents William Lester and Essie (Freels) Whittenberg. At an early age, the family fled the dustbowls of Oklahoma to settle on farmlands near Yakima, Wash. Oleta was the only girl in a family with three brothers. During Word War II, she did her share by working in a military plane factory.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Nell Melzer
Nell Lorraine Melzer (Coats), 91, of Moro, Ore., left to join her beloved husband, Harold, in Heaven on Jan. 7, 2023, having finished the work she needed to accomplish on Earth. Nell was born in Rufus, Ore., on Dec. 31, 1931, to Claud and Ella Coats, the seventh of eight...
columbiagorgenews.com
City of The Dalles takes on hospitality role for cruise ships
The City of The Dalles will take over the shoreside hospitality role for cruise ships docking in the city beginning in March. The contract involves scheduling hospitality programs with cruise lines visiting the city. City Manager Matthew Klebes said Thursday the city would be taking over the hospitality role beginning...
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle Cave rock fall
A large rock broke free from the Eagle Cave area above west The Dalles Tuesday afternoon, coming to rest just feet from a car in the Chenowith Rim Apartments. No vehicles were damaged. Residents said they could see where the stone broke free from the rim, and the rocks passage left a muddy trail through the parking lot.
