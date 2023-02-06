John Ormand Hilderbrand passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Descended from settlers who emigrated to the Oregon Territory in the early 1850s, one set of great-grand parents initially settled outside of what is now Condon, Ore., and another set of great-grandparents were the first settlers in the Klickitat Valley, founding Goldendale, Wash. John was born on April 10, 1927, in Portland, Ore., and lived life to the fullest for 95 years.

