Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Related
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar. Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
jocoreport.com
Drug Suspect Fleeing From Cops Crashes Into Mother And Child
DUNN – A traffic stop for an unsafe movement escalated into a vehicle chase, a crash with injuries, significant property damage and seizure of a large amount of cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “On February 5th, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...
cbs17
Man pleads guilty to raping juvenile, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that a man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday. Jerry Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree forcible rape. Police said the victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident and knew the offender.
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside Fayetteville store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. She shared her story with WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was...
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in NC
A shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Bunce Road is now a triple killing as the infant that was injured has died.
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
Fayetteville Police investigating video of woman begging for help on ring doorbell camera
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police are investigating a chilling video involving a woman knocking on a door for help as a car approached her Monday morning. In the video, which was captured on a home's doorbell camera footage, the woman can be seen running up to the porch crying out for help just before 4 a.m. Monday.
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
WRAL
On cam: Footage shows arrest of Darryl Williams, who died in police custody
The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes...
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
WRAL
Fayetteville Police arrest, charge suspect for indecent liberties with a child Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged a man Tuesday in connection to a statutory sex offense. According to Fayetteville P.D., the charges stemmed from a statutory sex offense that occurred on January 29. Police responded to a residence at the Loch Lomond...
cbs17
‘We view him as family’: Fayetteville skateboarders to honor Tyre Nichols
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one month since Tyre Nichols, 29, was beaten to death during a traffic stop at the hands of Memphis Police officers. This weekend, the Fayetteville skateboarding community is coming together to honor Nichols. Skaters are planning to pay tribute to him through...
WMBF
Police: 2 stabbed during fight outside Lumberton Mexican restaurant
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A fight led to two people being stabbed outside of a Mexican restaurant, according to Lumberton police. Officers were called on Tuesday to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant on West 5th Street to a report of a fight. When police arrived, the fight had already...
Rockingham PD: Man stole vehicle from FirstHealth
ROCKINGHAM — A man was charged early Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing a hospital vehicle. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 5 a.m. Feb. 8 to a call reporting that a security vehicle had been stolen from the emergency department parking lot.
WRAL
Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead
Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
Comments / 5