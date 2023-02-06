FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police are investigating a chilling video involving a woman knocking on a door for help as a car approached her Monday morning. In the video, which was captured on a home's doorbell camera footage, the woman can be seen running up to the porch crying out for help just before 4 a.m. Monday.

