Fayetteville, NC

jocoreport.com

Drug Suspect Fleeing From Cops Crashes Into Mother And Child

DUNN – A traffic stop for an unsafe movement escalated into a vehicle chase, a crash with injuries, significant property damage and seizure of a large amount of cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “On February 5th, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...
DUNN, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty to raping juvenile, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that a man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday. Jerry Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree forcible rape. Police said the victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident and knew the offender.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham PD: Man stole vehicle from FirstHealth

ROCKINGHAM — A man was charged early Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing a hospital vehicle. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond around 5 a.m. Feb. 8 to a call reporting that a security vehicle had been stolen from the emergency department parking lot.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL

Baby shot in Fayetteville, two adults dead

Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home. Fayetteville police said the baby is receiving treatment at an area hospital. Police officers found two adults dead of gunshot wounds on Tuesday night inside a home.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

