Washington County Sheriff's Office partners with Families Free to support inmates rehabilitation

Herald and Tribune
Rocky Fork Folk School taps into sweet tradition
ERWIN – A group of sap enthusiasts gathered Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28, to delve into the secrets of tapping trees, which is the first step in the sticky process for producing syrup for waffles, pancakes, and other breakfast treats, as well as the focus for the latest in the Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park’s Folk School series.
Herald and Tribune
Maple Syrup Festival, pancake breakfast to be held at Tipton-Haynes
Watch as the gathered sap from our maple trees at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, Johnson City, is boiled down to sweet maple syrup on Saturday, Feb. 11. There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Maple sap will be cooked down all day, so come on out and visit any time! Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under while breakfast is $2 extra.
