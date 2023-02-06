Washington County Sheriff's Office partners with Families Free to support inmates rehabilitation

Watch as the gathered sap from our maple trees at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, Johnson City, is boiled down to sweet maple syrup on Saturday, Feb. 11. There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Maple sap will be cooked down all day, so come on out and visit any time! Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under while breakfast is $2 extra.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO