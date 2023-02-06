Read full article on original website
Related
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
This Atlanta Braves trade would replace Dansby Swanson and then some
The Atlanta Braves are far from set at shortstop after losing Dansby Swanson this offseason. They have a few trade options, headlined by Ha-seong Kim. The San Diego Padres signed Xander Bogaerts this offseason and promised him the shortstop position. This likely moves Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield/designated hitter spot, and allows San Diego to trade for a surplus at a premium position.
Popculture
MLB All-Star Pitcher Retires After 15 Seasons
Darren O'Day, who recently spent time with the Atlanta Braves, is retiring from baseball. The 40-year-old pitcher went to social media at the end of January to announce his retirement after playing for multiple MLB teams for 15 seasons. O'Day is known for his sidearm delivery, which led to him having a strong career.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year
The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Atlanta Hawks Make Last-Second Trades With Pistons, Bulls
Recapping the Atlanta Hawks' last-second deals at the NBA trade deadline.
Mariners, Leonys Martin Agree To Minor League Deal
The Mariners are in agreement with outfielder Leonys Martín on a minor league contract, tweets Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. The Wasserman client will be in MLB camp as a non-roster invitee. It’s the second Seattle stint for Martín, who spent parts of the 2016-17 seasons in the...
MLB prepared to take over local TV broadcasts from Sinclair
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — About $1 billion of Major League Baseball’s revenue is at risk if a cable television company fails to make payments for local broadcasting rights to 14 teams, and the sport is preparing to take over telecasts. “I think you should assume that if...
Cardinals expected to announce HC hire next Tuesday
There haven’t been many updates on the Cardinals’ head coaching search…besides the organization learning that they missed out on one of their top finalists. We learned recently that Brian Flores had backed out of the head coaching race and would join the Vikings as their new defensive coordinator. That left Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as Arizona’s final two candidates.
Guardians Complete Trade With The Reds
The Cleveland Guardians trade Will Benson to the Cincinnati Red for Justin Boyd and a player to be named later.
New Rangers Rivals via Expansion
If MLB expands to 32 teams, realignment would have implications for the Rangers.
theScore
Are the Blue Jays creating a launch pad with their new fences?
This winter's renovations to Rogers Centre in Toronto are focused on improving the fan experience, creating new revenue streams, and updating the players' facilities. But the ballpark makeover will have another significant impact, intended or not: it will change the offensive environment. To accommodate some of the alterations, the playing...
Broncos Insider Names Veteran Quarterback Team Could Sign
For better or worse, Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Broncos next season. Besides, the front office already signed him to a five-year contract. The Broncos could potentially strengthen their quarterback room by adding a high-level backup. According to Benjamin Allbright ...
Bless You Boys
MLB expansion talks are heating up yet again
It’s one of those discussion points that just won’t go away. Major League Baseball is, once again, talking about expansion. Specifically, Jim Bowden of The Athletic brought up a recent conversation with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on that topic, then dove into a proposal for how the leagues and divisions would realign to fit the two new franchises.
2023 NFL draft: 3-round Giants Wire mock v.1
The 2023 NFL draft will be here in no time and it’s never too early to start the mock draft exercises. I’ve been covering the NFL draft for 25 years and have fared just as well in mock drafts as the self-proclaimed experts. Over the years, the New...
NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Draft Announcement
The Chicago Bears wield the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but they're highly unlikely to select a quarterback. That gives the rebuilding franchise a golden opportunity to trade down for additional draft capital. Courtesy of Daniel Greenberg, Adam Schefter discussed that scenario in a Wednesday ...
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
Comments / 1