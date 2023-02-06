Michigan coffeehouse opens first Tennessee location

The first Tennessee franchise of Biggby Coffee opens Tuesday, Feb. 7, on S. Germantown Parkway, just a stone’s throw from Agricenter International, but it’s far from the first coffeehouse for the Michigan-based chain.

“They have 285 locations in Michigan alone,” said Jabin Newhouse, the local franchisee who has lived in Memphis for 20 years.

“My wife is from Michigan, so she grew up drinking Biggby coffee, and I drink it when we visit, so we were very familiar with the brand, the taste,” Newhouse said.

And that was just what Biggby, the company, wanted.

Biggby Coffee features a variety of drinks, such as (from left) a frozen latte, mocha cold brew, a cappuccino and a mango-blood orange energy drink. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

Newhouse, who came to Memphis with ServiceMaster, is familiar with franchising.

“I wanted a franchise I could involve my family in. I looked around quite a bit at other franchising, and my wife wanted to look at Biggby,” Newhouse said. “They’re in a big expansion mode, and they wanted people that knew the brand but weren’t in Michigan, people who wanted to open a place somewhere else that made sense.”

And Memphis does.

Outside of Michigan, there are only a few stores here and there — Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida, in our general neck of the woods — and Newhouse joins these franchisees as the brand seeks to expand nationally.

“We have all kinds of coffee drinks, but we’re really focused on the latte,” Newhouse said. “We have some crazy flavors, about 35 of them.”

Lattes come hot, cold or frozen, your choice, and while some flavors are seasonal, the choices are plentiful at any one time, from standards such as mocha to the avalanche (chocolate, white chocolate and mint), golden latte (turmeric and honey), to a butter bear (caramel and butterscotch) and far beyond.

“There’s butter bear, snow bear, lot of off the wall names that are created by baristas,” Newhouse said.

There’s also a line of fizzy energy drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew, crème freeze smoothies, tea lattes and a small food menu, too.

Biggby Coffee opens Tuesday at 200 S. Germantown Parkway. (Jennifer Biggs/Daily Memphian)

The interior seats 22, mostly at two-tops, but there’s a community worktable and two semi-private booths called pods where one person (or two, if you sit close) can work in relative peace. There are chargers all around the shop, and Newhouse said he hopes it will be a place people want to make their workspace.

Outdoor tables will provide additional seating, and when the weather improves, umbrellas will be added, too.

Biggby Coffee, 200 S. Germantown Parkway, opens Tuesday, Feb. 7, and is open Mondays through Saturdays, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sundays, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. There is a drive-thru on the north end of the building, which is at the end of a new strip center.