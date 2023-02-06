Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer TreatmentsJoel EisenbergPayson, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Is Utah, BYU or Utah State bringing back more in 2023?
ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his annual examination of returning production for all 133 FBS teams. Where do the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies rate?
890kdxu.com
Should Utah Fans Be Thrilled About These Schools Joining PAC 12?
Aren't the BIG 12 and BYU laughing at the PAC for adding SMU?. I don't say this in a snotty way but in a context way, with the exception of West Virginia, every single member of the Big 12, a year and a half ago, was rejected for membership by the PAC 12.
Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach
The Utah State Aggies hired Tevita Finau as the team’s new defensive tackles coach. Finau played collegiately at the University of Utah, before playing professionally for five years.
vanquishthefoe.com
What Would an All LDS College Hoops Team Look Like in 2023?
Who are the best LDS players in college basketball right now? I put together a list of what an all LDS team would like, with the following parameters. I limited it to 13 players — the scholarship allotment each DI team is allowed — and bent the rules a bit by including missionaries that are currently serving. It’s my game, so I can bend the rules however I see fit.
BYU Newsnet
New study identifies benefits, drawbacks of missionary service gap time for Utah women
The Utah Women in Leadership Project released a brief from research conducted by two BYU employees about the benefits and drawbacks that gap time for missionary service has on women attending college in Utah. The study collected data from 17,402 female BYU students who enrolled at BYU between fall 2007...
kcpw.org
LDS Church stake in Great Salt Lake, basketball game outbursts and crosswalk flags
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals plans for new 8,000-yard course in Utah, which includes a 700-yard par 5 and a nearly 300-yard par 3 (!)
Tiger Woods’ course design firm, TGR, announced its newest project, an 18-hole course dubbed Marcella Club, to be built on a new alpine ski resort in Park City, Utah. It would mark Tiger’s fourth 18-hole original design and his first routed through the mountains. An early rendering indicates...
ksl.com
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
KUTV
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
millardccp.com
Mortgage lender’s focus firmly stuck on Utah
It’s no secret there’s more to buying a house than just finding the perfect structure and signing a paper. Thankfully, there’s people to help figure that process out. Emily Magill is one of them. A principal lending manager with CrossCountry Mortgage, Magill has been in the mortgage business since 1997.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
