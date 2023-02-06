ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

What Would an All LDS College Hoops Team Look Like in 2023?

Who are the best LDS players in college basketball right now? I put together a list of what an all LDS team would like, with the following parameters. I limited it to 13 players — the scholarship allotment each DI team is allowed — and bent the rules a bit by including missionaries that are currently serving. It’s my game, so I can bend the rules however I see fit.
PROVO, UT
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
millardccp.com

Mortgage lender’s focus firmly stuck on Utah

It’s no secret there’s more to buying a house than just finding the perfect structure and signing a paper. Thankfully, there’s people to help figure that process out. Emily Magill is one of them. A principal lending manager with CrossCountry Mortgage, Magill has been in the mortgage business since 1997.
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

