GORHAM, Maine. – The University of Southern Maine women's lacrosse team was ranked third in the 2023 Little East Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll as announced on Thursday afternoon by the conference office. The Huskies received a first-place vote and recorded 39 points in the poll. Reigning LEC regular season and tournament champions Western Connecticut led the poll with 48 points and six first-place votes. Plymouth State just edged out Southern Maine with 41 points and a first-place vote to place second.

GORHAM, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO