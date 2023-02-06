ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children

Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting

Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
CALHOUN, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta spree killer sentenced to life without parole

A Coweta man accused of killing six people in three days is now heading to prison after pleading guilty to 27 separate charges, including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Wednesday afternoon, Nicholas Martez Nelson was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison to serve...
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy