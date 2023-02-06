Read full article on original website
Man who killed 3 people in Rockmart attempted robbery sentenced, Paulding Co. DA says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — One man was given three life sentences after he was found guilty of murdering three people at a Rockmart home back in March 2022, according to the Paulding County District Attorney's Office. A Paulding County jury found Justin Sims guilty of murdering Clinton Aiola, Cody...
WXIA 11 Alive
‘Utter disbelief’ | Daycare owner with spotless record charged with abusing young children in her care
HIRAM, Ga. — A woman who has had a spotless record with the state taking care of children in her home in Paulding County for decades is now charged with multiple counts of child cruelty and assault. And detectives say the abuse was recorded on her own security cameras.
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Former Paulding Co. bus driver speaks out about firing, viral video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks after a video of a school bus incident in Paulding County went viral, the school district has fired the bus driver involved. Crystal Johnson sat down with Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers Thursday. She said if there’s one thing she regrets about the Jan. 18 incident, it’s that she lost control of the situation.
wrganews.com
Paulding Daycare Owner arrested again for Assaulting Children
Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Warrants/Civil Division arrested a local woman for the second time in two weeks for charges stemming from a child abuse investigation that originated on January 25, 2023. Goldia Marie Lipsky (W/F, 63) was originally arrested on January 25, 2023, and charged with...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting
Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
Bus driver in Paulding County fired following investigation into viral video with parent
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver lost her job and is now facing criminal charges along with a parent following a viral video that showed the parent slapping the bus driver as students tried to get off a bus in Paulding County. Arrest warrants from the county stated...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Alabama suspect apparently kills self as deputies attempt traffic stop, sheriff says
An Alabama man suspected of being involved in a case of a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children apparently killed himself as police attempted to pull him over in a traffic stop Thursday night. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies tried to pull over the suspect on Highway...
Man accused of murder arrested less than 8 hours after incident, Clayton County sheriff says
Deputies said they found the victim in the front seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
1 dead after shooting outside SW Atlanta fire station
A man was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta fire station Thursday night, authorities said.
wufe967.com
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
WTVC
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
Polk Jail report – Friday, February 10, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, February 10, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, February 10, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta spree killer sentenced to life without parole
A Coweta man accused of killing six people in three days is now heading to prison after pleading guilty to 27 separate charges, including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Wednesday afternoon, Nicholas Martez Nelson was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison to serve...
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
