Read full article on original website
Related
thetrailblazeronline.net
Blankets woven for awareness
A blanket making event helped spread awareness on seasonal affective disorder to Morehead States students. Students created their own brightly colored blankets while learning about mental health and seasonal depression given the current winter months on Wednesday in ADUC through the Campus Activities Board. “I really wanted to do something...
thetrailblazeronline.net
MSU rifle team attends OVC
The rifle team aimed for the top at the annual Ohio Valley Conference Championship. Last weekend, Morehead State's rifle team went up against some of their strongest competitors at one of the most anticipated matches of the year and placed second overall. “There is still plenty to work on, but...
Comments / 0