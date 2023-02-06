NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Related
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers QB Brock Purdy says doctors could switch to 'hybrid surgery'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said doctors could switch to a more complex procedure when he undergoes elbow surgery later this month. Purdy is scheduled to have his torn UCL repaired on Feb. 22 in Dallas, with the hope that he will return by training camp. The surgery is reportedly set to be performed by Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Purdy said Thursday...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP for second time
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award on Thursday while the Chiefs focus on their bid for the league's most coveted prize in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes was recognized in the primetime NFL awards show at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, where football dignitaries gathered to hand out awards for the best of the 2022 season and witness the coronation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class. ...
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives for the end zone as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) defends during the first quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The call on the field was a touchdown but was changed after review. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen in a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Rivera: Sam Howell is Commanders QB1 entering offseason
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Sam Howell -- who has thrown 19 passes in the NFL -- will enter the offseason as the team's first-string quarterback. Further, Rivera said the Commanders are not interested in signing -- or trading for -- one of the veteran quarterbacks expected to be available this offseason. Rivera made the comments during three separate interviews Wednesday after being named the recipient...
Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches
One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) answers questions from the media during team availability at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix on Feb. 7, 2023. Nfl Eagles Media
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class
First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week. The class also includes three finalists from the Seniors category: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko...
