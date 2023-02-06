ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

By Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UrE2l_0keNEMz400

Jan 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

49ers QB Brock Purdy says doctors could switch to 'hybrid surgery'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said doctors could switch to a more complex procedure when he undergoes elbow surgery later this month. Purdy is scheduled to have his torn UCL repaired on Feb. 22 in Dallas, with the hope that he will return by training camp. The surgery is reportedly set to be performed by Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Purdy said Thursday...
The Newport Plain Talk

Ron Rivera: Sam Howell is Commanders QB1 entering offseason

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Sam Howell -- who has thrown 19 passes in the NFL -- will enter the offseason as the team's first-string quarterback. Further, Rivera said the Commanders are not interested in signing -- or trading for -- one of the veteran quarterbacks expected to be available this offseason. Rivera made the comments during three separate interviews Wednesday after being named the recipient...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches

One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Brock Purdy set for surgery on torn UCL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to have surgery later this month to repair his torn UCL, a procedure that allows him to be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Purdy will have the surgery Feb. 22 in Dallas, one day after meeting with Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister, per the report. Purdy is expected to make a full recovery....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options

Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused on maintaining the same routine that helped him post a 14-1 record as a starter in the 2022 regular season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Top 8 most-watched Super Bowl halftime shows since 2011

As NFL fans gear up for the Big Game, with supporters in Kansas City, Missouri, and Philadelphia praying that their team will win the Lombardi Trophy this year, pop culture fans are also counting down the days for a different reason: the iconic halftime show. Some of music's biggest names have headlined the event, from Michael Jackson, whose 1993 set spurred over 133 million viewers to tune in, to Prince, whose 2007 spectacle garnered an estimated 140 million TV viewers. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class

First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week. The class also includes three finalists from the Seniors category: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko...
OHIO STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy