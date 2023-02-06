NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes wins MVP for second time
Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award on Thursday while the Chiefs focus on their bid for the league's most coveted prize in Super Bowl LVII. Mahomes was recognized in the primetime NFL awards show at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, where football dignitaries gathered to hand out awards for the best of the 2022 season and witness the coronation of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class. ...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) dives for the end zone as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) defends during the first quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The call on the field was a touchdown but was changed after review. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles' D faces ultimate test in Super Bowl: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
DT Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti reacts on being ‘Hottest Eagles WAG’ ahead of Super Bowl 2023
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
Feb 8, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin accepts the Alan Page Community Award during the NFLPA press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Colts, Cardinals narrow coaching searches
One month since the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ended the season and began searching for a new head coach, each franchise has given signals the finish line is near. Multiple reports Friday indicate the Colts informed three finalists they were out of the running -- Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, the Giants' offensive coordinator -- with speculation mounting the pick will be Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. ...
Report: Brock Purdy set for surgery on torn UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has elected to have surgery later this month to repair his torn UCL, a procedure that allows him to be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Purdy will have the surgery Feb. 22 in Dallas, one day after meeting with Texas Rangers head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister, per the report. Purdy is expected to make a full recovery....
Ron Rivera: Sam Howell is Commanders QB1 entering offseason
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Sam Howell -- who has thrown 19 passes in the NFL -- will enter the offseason as the team's first-string quarterback. Further, Rivera said the Commanders are not interested in signing -- or trading for -- one of the veteran quarterbacks expected to be available this offseason. Rivera made the comments during three separate interviews Wednesday after being named the recipient...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts focuses on consistency ahead of Super Bowl
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's the attitude Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is taking as he approaches his Super Bowl LVII clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Despite being just days away from the biggest game of his career, Hurts is focused on maintaining the same routine that helped him post a 14-1 record as a starter in the 2022 regular season...
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) answers questions from the media during team availability at Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix on Feb. 7, 2023. Nfl Eagles Media
Roger Goodell says NFL officiating never better
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the officiating in the league has never been better. Goodell made the assertion at his annual news conference in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII -- his state of the NFL address. Goodell touched on several other flashpoints -- including minority hiring, player health and safety, the Washington Commanders investigation and potential sale, future plans to flex "Thursday Night Football" and when the...
Chiefs add CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) to injury report
The Kansas City Chiefs had good news and bad news Thursday on the injury front ahead of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was a limited practice participant on Wednesday due to ankle and hamstring ailment, returned to full activity on Thursday. "He was spirited (Wednesday) and running around like crazy," Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Thursday. ...
Attack Mahomes or play keep-away? Eagles mull their options
Brandon Graham has already strip-sacked the greatest quarterback of all time in a Super Bowl. What to do for an encore? Call 27-year-old Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, too, and try to make it a double. The veteran defensive end helped the Philadelphia Eagles lock up their first Super Bowl victory five years ago with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 41-33 win over the New England Patriots....
Damar Hamlin wins coveted Alan Page Award
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday. Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, won the award sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service." Nearly $9 million of donations have poured into Hamlin's "Chasing...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, medical staff recognized at NFL Honors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appeared at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night, taking the Symphony Hall stage in Phoenix to a standing ovation before speaking to the crowd. "Every day, I am amazed that my experiences could encourage others across the country, and even across the world," said Hamlin, who is making significant progress after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. ...
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis lead Pro Football Hall of Fame class
First-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Joe Thomas and Darrelle Revis lead the nine-member Class of 2023 that will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, in August. The results of voting were announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in Phoenix. Players needed 80 percent approval from the Selection Committee, which met online this week. The class also includes three finalists from the Seniors category: Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko...
