NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and his task on Sunday is to solve the dominant defense of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at Glendale, Ariz. ...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO