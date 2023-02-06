Read full article on original website
WDTV
Jean “Granny” Superczynski
Jean “Granny” Superczynski, 94, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in United Hospital Center surrounded by her family and friends. She was born February 7, 1929, in Baltimore, MD. Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Morris Superczynski. She is survived...
WDTV
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls
Adrainne Jane Conrad Walls, 67, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Clarksburg on October 28, 1955, a daughter of the late Russell and Alma Marie Reed Conrad. Surviving are one son, Wesley R. Walls and...
WDTV
John William Shroyer
John William Shroyer, 75, of Whitehall went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 10, 1947, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lewis W, Shroyer, Jr. and Mildred (Daughtery) Shroyer of Fairmont. John was a 1965 graduate of East Fairmont High School. He served as a SP5 United States Army Signal Corp from 1967 – 1970. John served in Southeast Asia and the Pentagon and two years in the West Virginia National guard 201st field Artillery. John is survived by his very loving wife Linda of 37 years, his son, Steven B. Shroyer of Fairmont, a daughter Amy R Shroyer Branham and her husband Bob of Fairmont, Step Daughters, Monica Dunbar Patterson and her husband Kevin of Bunners Ridge, and Denise Dunbar Bowles and her husband Dennis of Bridgeport, one brother Richard Shroyer and his wife Julie of Fairmont, and a brother-in-law Robert Golden of Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Susie Shroyer of Fairmont and Debbie Shroyer of Barrackville, two grandsons, Anthony Bowles and his wife Megan of Fairmont and Devin Bowles and his wife Stephanie of Fairmont, great grandchildren, Finleigh Brooke, Maddox Lennon, Emilia (Millie) Quinn, Collin Jace and one on the way, all of Fairmont, as well as many special nieces, nephews and cousins. He worked for the Xerox Corporation for 35 years and Marion electric for 7 ½ years. John was a Certified Electrician. He enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. John was always ready to help family and friends. John was a member of the Fairmont Masonic Lodge #9 AF&AM, Moose Lodge #9, Osiris Shrine, VFW Post 7048, American Legion Post 17, South Fairmont Kiwanis, a former member of Marion County Rescue Squad, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Upper Mon Valley Shrine Club Desert Caravan where he enjoyed riding his three wheeled trike in parades, he also served as a Councilman for the town of Whitehall. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his Great Grandson Landon Connor Bowles, his three brother, Lewis (Skip) Shroyer, Russell Shroyer of Fairmont and Tom Shroyer of Barrackville, a special uncle Robert Daugherty of Florida. His aunt, Martha Daugherty Ross, and uncles Charles (Red) Ross, Delbert Daughtery, and James Daughtery and a very dear friend Carlos Miller of Oklahoma. Sisters in law, Violet Golden Osborne (Chuck) of Texas, Arlene Golden Wright Rutherford, Nina Jean Golden Osburn Pica, and Brenda Golden of Massachusetts. Brothers in law Kenneth (Bum) Wright, Ray Rutherford Jr, Fred Pica (Ace) of Fairmont and Charles Robert Osburn. Russell Golden and his wife Evelyn of Texas, and his Father and Mother in law Dewey and Esta Golden of Baxter. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Evangelist Kevin Lough, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the WV National Guard from Camp Dawson. There will be Masonic ritualistic services at the cemetery by Fairmont #9 A.F. &A.M. Masonic Lodge. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
LongHorn Steakhouse in Bridgeport only weeks away from opening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - LongHorn Steakhouse in Harrison County is only weeks away from opening. The restaurant, located at 100 Tolley Dr. in Bridgeport, is set to open its doors on March 7, according to LongHorn’s website. LongHorn is taking over the site of the former Eat ‘n Park....
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: How to Clean the Dishwasher
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of cleaning the dishwasher. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Clarksburg bakery announces closure
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A bakery in Clarksburg has announced its closure. Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg said in a Facebook post the bakery is closing “due to several matters regarding [their] space.”. The bakery went on to thank all of their local supporters and said they will...
WDTV
WV Black History Month Prominent Figures: Dr. Gregory T. Hinton
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It all started from the president’s office,” Dr. Gregory Hinton. Dr. Gregory Hinton played a vital role in establishing a race gender and class course at Fairmont State University. He says the process began back in the 80s, and the university had an...
WDTV
WVU sets date for annual Gold-Blue spring game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced when its annual Gold-Blue spring football game will take place. WVU will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Game tickets are available in advance for $10...
WDTV
David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr.
David G. “Davey” Wine, Jr., age 61 of Nutter Fort, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on January 28, 1962, a son of the late David G. Wine Sr. and Barbara B. Cominsky Wine. He is survived...
WDTV
National School Counseling Week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Helping students dream big is exactly what two school counselors at Bridgeport High School do. Kristinia Robinson is the freshman and sophomore school counselor and Michael Lemley is the junior and senior school counselor. They’ve made a lasting impact on the students. Ryan Hall is...
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
WDTV
4th annual Night to Shine in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was lights, camera, action on the red carpet into South Ridge Church in Fairmont for all the guests. A moment that some have been looking forward to for a long time. “It is a great night and it is so fun to come out. I’ve...
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
WDTV
Fairmont Senior HS students safe after smoke found in freshman building
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Fairmont Senior High School students were evacuated around noon on Wednesday after smoke was found in the freshman building. Officials said first responders are on the scene evaluating the situation, but there is no visible fire. Students were evacuated, but officials said they have...
WDTV
WATCH: Full body camera video of controversial Morgantown arrest
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The full video of a controversial arrest by police in Morgantown has been released. 5 News obtained the video through a public records request. You can watch the video above. (WARNING: the video contains profanity) Just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 2, MPD said officers responded...
WDTV
Kindergarten registration now open in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marion County Schools has announced Kindergarten registrations for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration is now underway and runs until March 1. Officials said kids must turn five before July 1 to be registered. Packets can be picked up from your child’s school or you can contact...
WDTV
Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal indictment has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of drugs into West Virginia, officials said. The federal indictment was returned against people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Officials said 41-year-old Juan Carlos Magana, of Sinaloa, Mexico,...
WDTV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
