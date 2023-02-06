Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. In order to qualify for the Dean's List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below "C," have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO