Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama loses commitment from 2024 TE Martavious Collins

By Brody Smoot
 4 days ago
On Monday, 2024 tight end Martavious Collins announced that he was re-opening his recruitment. Collins had been committed to Alabama since July.

This does not come as much of a surprise considering Collins made two unofficial visits to Auburn in recent months. He seemed to be intrigued by the new coaching staff on the Plains.

With Collins’ decommitment, the Crimson Tide will look to hone in on some other tight end prospects. Several that have been offered by the Alabama coaching staff are Trey’Dez Green, JaCorey Whitted, and Colton Heinrich.

Collins’ exit from the class resulted in Alabama dropping from No. 2 to No. 9 in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruiting news and other news surrounding Alabama athletics.

