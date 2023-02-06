Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Related
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
MMAmania.com
Both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier being replaced for UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is making some changes to its broadcast team for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, thanks to the absence of color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. LIVE! Watch UFC 284 PPV On ESPN+ Here!. CHAMPION...
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Feb. 8 Episode of AEW Dynamite
This week's AEW Dynamite, dubbed AEW Dynamite: Championship Fight Night, closed out with new AEW World Tag Team Champions being crowned as The Gunns defeated The Acclaimed in a shocking upset to win the gold. While all signs pointed to Billy Gunn betraying The Acclaimed to realign with his sons, he actually stopped the pair ...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry, and Sodiq Yusuff
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.
Gennadiy Golovkin vacates IBF middleweight title, to fight on
Middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin vacated his IBF middleweight title on Tuesday, but the 40-year-old still holds the WBA strap and plans to fight on.
MMA Fighting
Khamzat Chimaev calls out Robert Whittaker for ‘good guy vs. bad guy’ fight; Whittaker responds
Khamzat Chimaev has been impatiently waiting for the UFC to find his next opponent so he’s doing some work on his own to secure a fight that could earn him a title shot. On Wednesday, the undefeated Chechen called for a showdown against ex-UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker as both fighters currently sit without a fight already booked.
MMA Fighting
Dan Hooker out of UFC 285 with broken hand, opponent sought for Jalin Turner
A broken hand has forced Dan Hooker to withdraw from UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting. The promotion is currently seeking a replacement for Hooker’s originally scheduled opponent, Jalin Turner. Hooker later posted a...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘What’s he going to do in the standup with Islam?’
The third episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski going to work with his wrestling training, Islam Makhachev’s coach touting his standup skills, Josh Emmett promising to take Yair Rodriguez into deep waters, Randy Brown and his team getting loose, Yair Rodriguez talking about his dream of fighting in Australia, and more.
MMA Fighting
LFA & PFLc on da wesside
Ayo ayo ayo ayoooo! It's another Friday, and that means another pre-ufc dude finish ahowcase, let's see what they bring put. I'm in a bit of a funk after this UFC contract update shit. I'm sure it'll pass, I just don't have it in me anymore to be that upset about shit that doesn't impact me and mine, but damn it's hard not to be in my feels about it.
MMA Fighting
Jim Miller gets Alexander Hernandez as late replacement opponent for UFC Vegas 69
Jim Miller finally has a new opponent for UFC Vegas 69. Alexander Hernandez will step in on short notice to face Miller on the card being held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Feb. 17 after Gabriel Benitez was forced out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul predicts ‘scared’ Tommy Fury doesn’t make it past Round 4
Jake Paul has his prediction for how his grudge match with Tommy Fury ends. The two influencers-turned-boxers are set to collide on Feb. 26 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and Paul was on site to promote the event on Wednesday in what was supposed to be a press conference featuring both fighters. Fury was unavailable due to “a private and personal matter” according to George Warren of Queensbury Promotions, who was there to address Fury’s absence.
webisjericho.com
Potential Spoiler On SmackDown Return Tonight
Ronda Rousey last wrestled for WWE on the December 30th episode of SmackDown when she initially retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship over Raquel Rodriguez. However, after the match, Rousey was challenged to an impromptu title match by a returning Charlotte Flair. This would see Flair win in less than a minute, ending Rousey’s third run as a women’s champion in 83 days and seeing her disappear from WWE television. However, with WrestleMania approaching, it’s been expected her return is imminent, and now according to PWInsider.com, she is in Connecticut, potentially for tonight’s SmackDown.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski: Islam Makhachev ‘weak’ for saying he’s crazy to try to be ‘champ-champ’
Alexander Volkanovski is well aware of the inherent risks that come along with moving up a division to challenge a dominant champion like Islam Makhachev. For the first time since he became a top contender in the featherweight division, Volkanovski will enter his fight at UFC 284 as a decided underdog. He’s facing physical challenges unlike anything he’s dealt with previously in the octagon, not to mention a ground attack from Dagestani wrestler who came up under arguably the greatest lightweight fighter in history in Khabib Nurmagomedov.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 weigh-in video
At the UFC 284 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale Friday evening, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will have to hit the 155-pound weight limit for the lightweight title fight.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: Islam Makhachev is ‘that dude,’ but Alexander Volkanovski ‘shines under pressure’
Israel Adesanya is confident the world will hear “and new” this Saturday night in Perth, Australia. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to further cement himself in the history books at UFC 284 on home soil. “The Great” returns to the lightweight division for the first time since his promotional debut in 2016. This time, he’ll be challenging for 155-pound gold against recently minted titleholder, Islam Makhachev.
Comments / 0