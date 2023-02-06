Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TMZ.com
Jeffree Star Reveals 'NFL Boo' Is Taylor Lewan, But They're Just Doing Podcast
Jeffree Star has finally revealed his "NFL Boo" ... and it's veteran offensive lineman Taylor Lewan ... but despite teasing a romantic relationship, it appears to be strictly business. The cosmetic mogul has been teasing fans, and upsetting NFL wives and girlfriends, since the season ended ... hinting at a...
TMZ.com
Drake Bets Nearly a Million Dollars on Super Bowl, Chiefs All The Way
Drake is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday -- which means, per usual, he's playing high stakes and throwing down some serious cash on the game. The rapper posted receipts to Instagram Thursday showing 7 bets he placed on the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles matchup. Drake's wagering nearly a million...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Officially Files Retirement Papers, It's Real This Time!
Tom Brady is letting everyone know he's dead serious about retiring this time around ... officially submitting his retirement paperwork, seemingly closing the door on a comeback. Brady doubled down on his February 1 retirement announcement Friday ... by sending an official retirement letter to the NFL and NFLPA, according...
TMZ.com
Cam Jordan Predicts Big Year For Broncos After Hiring 'Mad Scientist' Sean Payton
Broncos country is going to be riding again in a big way in 2023 -- at least, that's according to Cameron Jordan ... who tells TMZ Sports he's expecting big things out of Denver after it hired Sean Payton this offseason. Jordan spent nearly his entire career being coached by...
TMZ.com
Shawne Merriman Says 'Bachelor Bowl' Had More Action Than Pro Bowl
Anyone looking to watch hard-hitting football should've tuned in to a dating show instead of the Pro Bowl ... so says ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman, who tells TMZ Sports he was blown away after watching "Bachelor" contestants duke it out on the gridiron. In case you missed it, Lights Out...
TMZ.com
Aaron Rodgers Defends Darkness Retreat, Don't Judge Me!
Aaron Rodgers has a message for those criticizing his plans to submerge himself in darkness before deciding his NFL future -- "Be curious, not judgmental." Some folks have been scratching their heads after the Green Bay quarterback said on "The Pat McAfee Show" he will go on a 4-day isolation retreat to self-reflect before figuring out whether or not he will retire ... with former offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz sarcastically calling it odd the Packers aren't more involved in the situation.
TMZ.com
Damar Hamlin Wins Prestigious Award At Super Bowl Event, Gives Speech
Damar Hamlin just received an incredible honor from the NFL Players Association ... and in his speech accepting the award, he told a throng of reporters that he was thankful to God "for being here." The NFLPA presented Hamlin with the Alan Page Community Award at a ceremony at a...
